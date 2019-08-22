PIGFACE 2019 Tour Line Up Officially Unveiled!

This is not a band. This is a family. This is not a tour. It’s a crusade.

After 27 years the line up of Pigface continues to excite, intrigue, frighten, and energize me with the prospects of new collaborations and new lifelong friendships. Some details I don’t fully know yet, some things are changing, but the prospect of being on stage with Charles, Lesley, and Mary again, is truly wonderful, especially with the recent accolades of our work on FOOK by Pitchfork.



Music is a powerful force and again thrusts me into new relationships with Randy Blythe of Lamb of God and Justin Pearson of The Locust. Curse’s solo career is exploding right now and it’s so good to have him celebrate onstage with us. I’ve spent so much time with Greta and grown to love her approach to the bass, and the involvement of our dear friend Gaelynn Lea is exciting to the core. It’s one thing to push the boundaries of music, but it’s quite another to wave the flag for accessibility and this makes me proud and hopeful for the future. I know there will be bagpipes, sitars, and tears of joy and pain and many old friends joining us along the way. I quote this speech from Shakespeare’s Henry V, on the inside of every band members itinerary, but let me share it with you:

“And gentlemen in England now a-bed

Shall think themselves accurs’d they were not here,

And hold their manhoods cheap whiles any speaks

That fought with us upon Saint Crispin’s day.”

This iteration of Pigface is:

– Martin Atkins (Public Image Ltd. + Killing Joke: Official)

– Mary Byker (Pop Will Eat Itself + Gaye Bykers On Acid Music)

– Ruby/Lesley Rankine (Silverfish + Ruby)

– Curse Mackey (Evil Mothers)

-En Esch (KMFDM)

– Dirk Flanigan (77 Luscious Babes)

– Bobdog Caitlin (Bob Catlin) (Evil Mothers)

– Bradley Bills (CHANT_Official)

– Greta Brinkman (Moby, Druglord)

– Charles Levi (MY LIFE WITH THE THRILL KILL KULT (Official))

– Orville Kline (Porn and Chicken)

with Special Guests:

– Randy Blythe (lamb of god) (Lamb of God) 11/15–19

– Gaelynn Lea Music 11/15–16, 11/25–30

– Fallon Bowman 11/17

– Ali Jafri (Jafri Music) 11/17

And Occasional Appearances From:

– Bruce Lamont (of Brain Tentacles

– JUSTIN PEARSON

– Martin King (DogTablet)

– Add-2

– Jim Marcus

– Leanne Murray

-Krztoff (BILE)

– Joe Letz

– Jesse Hunt

– Roger RAJ Ebner

– Leyla I. Royale

– Joel Gausten – Drummer/Music Writer

Plus support!

And more!!

VIP Ticket Packages HERE: http://bit.ly/pigface2019

All with help from Dark Matter Coffee and a portion of the proceeds benefitting Hope For The Day — with Orville Harley Kline.