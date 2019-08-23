SILVERTOMB Feat. Former TYPE O NEGATIVE, AGNOSTIC FRONT Members: ‘Edge Of Existence’ Album Due In November/Listen to the First Single “Love You Without No Lies” NOW!

SILVERTOMB will release its debut album, “Edge Of Existence”, on November 1 via the German independent label Long Branch Records/SPV. The first single from the disc, “Love You Without No Lies”, can be heard above.

SILVERTOMB is the latest musical endeavor of guitarist-vocalist Kenny Hickey (TYPE O NEGATIVE, SEVENTH VOID), drummer Johnny Kelly (TYPE O NEGATIVE, DANZIG), bassist Hank Hell (SEVENTH VOID, INHUMAN), New York City hardcore veteran Joseph James (AGNOSTIC FRONT, INHUMAN) on guitar and Aaron Joos (AWAKEN THE SHADOW, EMPYREON) on keyboards, guitar, and backing vocals.

Hickey comments: “The first song written for the record ‘Edge Of Existence’, ‘Love You Without No Lies’ was conceived before keyboardist Aaron Joos was added to the lineup. Keyboard was then retrofitted into the song. The piano intro was originally a guitar intro played by Joe James and distorted keys were added to the verses and Hammond organs to the choruses. The lyrics question whether love is possible without some degree of conscious concealment or dishonesty.”



“Edge Of Existence” explores Hickey’s personal struggles with addiction, love, and suicide, and the death of his singer and frontman Peter Steele in 2010 and subsequent disbandment of TYPE O NEGATIVE. The album cover art was conceived by James and Hickey. The idea was to capture the classic black light, sci-fi poster art popular in the 1970s. The central skeletal figure on the front cover was modeled after the famous images of the ascension of Christ, with Hickey posing for the image and the artist Rodrigo Canteras sketching the image of the robed skeleton over his proportions.

SILVERTOMB combines the musical styles of bands such as PINK FLOYD and BLACK SABBATH with a bone-crushing, mind-blowing sonic experience.

Kelly told Antihero about SILVERTOMB’s sound: “There’s elements of what we were doing with SEVENTH VOID. It seems like it’s a continuation from that, but the songs and the song structures really took a life of its own. It’s more layered and textured — not to the extent that we would do in TYPE O NEGATIVE, but it has a little bit of that flavor to it. It doesn’t sound like TYPE O, but, obviously, you have two guys from TYPE O NEGATIVE in the band. It’s going to have resemblance. It’s still a more rock-oriented approach than the slow-paced, doomy aspect that TYPE O had. Now that we’ve added a keyboard player, there’s a lot more layers and textures to it than what SEVENTH VOID was.”

Regarding how SILVERTOMB started, Kelly said: “With SEVENTH VOID, the record that we put out, that came out on 2009. It’s been eight years. There were points in time where there really wasn’t anything going on. The last couple years, things started moving a little bit. We got a solid lineup. We had the guys that we knew that were going to be in the band and stuff. It started moving along a little bit. Some of these songs were written quite a while ago. Once we added a keyboard player… he’s been in the band almost a year. That kind of changed everything. The music that we were writing was starting to go more towards that kind of stuff, and then we were revisiting songs that were written a while ago that didn’t have keyboards in them, then we started adding stuff to that too. It’s, like, ‘Oh, wow.’ Now it’s really becoming something you can… more special to us.”

