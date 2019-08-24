cutting ties with an unsupportive parent is no easy thing: STOLEN JARS SIGN TO ANTIFRAGILE MUSIC NEW ALBUM A REMINDER OUT OCTOBER 11TH/NATIONAL TOUR KICKS OFF SEPTEMBER 5TH

“This is a story about a parent who never supported or understood you, its about allowing yourself to move on from the loss of what could have been one of the most important relationships of your life, and giving yourself permission to be proud of the person you have become, even if the person who raised you never will be.” – Cody Fitzgerald

HEAR THE NEW SINGLE “GHOST TOWNS”

Stolen Jars will release their new album A Reminder via NYC label AntiFragile Music (Other Lives, James Taylor, J. Roddy Walston & The Business) on October 11th. A Reminder is the follow up to their sophomore LP Kept, which garnered praise from The Village Voice, Stereogum, and NPR Music among others. Today they share the new single “Ghost Towns” ahead of national tour kicking off September 5th in Philadelphia. “A sweet, lilting tapestry of sound, ‘Ghost Towns’ dazzles through stirring indie folk and poignant personal imagery,” writes Atwood Magazine.

On A Reminder, feelings never disappear — they refract, bounce back, return as part of a new whole. The same can be said of Stolen Jars, a band Cody Fitzgerald has guided through multiple permutations, from a high-school bedroom project in Montclair, NJ to a fixture of the Brooklyn indie rock scene. All while composing feature-length scores for The Rewrite (2014), Hard Sell (2016), and Disney’s forthcoming Christmas movie Noelle.

A Reminder finds Stolen Jars deepening their arrangements, sharpening their lyrics, and expanding the band’s palette with powerful vocal melodies from Sarah Coffey. The album is a detailed meditation on love, loss, and healing, its songs reach deep into memory and return with striking nuance, in both lyrics and melody. “Winona” documents a mutation in a friendship that continues over distance, while “Interstate” laments a high school friendship grown apart. Fitzgerald’s compositions have long been carefully structured and delicately composed, and on A Reminder he channels that energy more clearly than ever before, focusing on small moments of heightened feeling.

Throughout A Reminder, Fitzgerald swaps pronouns from “me” to “you” between the first and second choruses, breaking apart points of view. Coffey and Magda Bermudez lend vocal melodies across the record, bringing light out of the darkest corners of each song. Coffey sings co-lead on nearly every song, her voice cascading through each refrain, and Bermudez backs her and Fitzgerald up on “Oh West.”

The record excels through the connection between Fitzgerald and his collaborators. Matt Marsico’s virtuoso drumming carries the band to its most anthemic heights. Eli Crews (Tune-Yards, Deerhoof, Why?) the album’s mixer and engineer, was involved from the onset of the project, helping shape the sonic palette of the record. Fitzgerald brings them all together in lush harmony on A Reminder.

This fall, Stolen Jars will embark upon their first full tour of the United States. The band consists of guitarist and vocalist Cody Fitzgerald, vocalist Sarah Coffey, guitarist Peter Enriquez, keyboardist Grant Meyer, and drummer Matt Marsico. Guitarist Elias-Spector Zabusky and drummer Isaiah Hazzard will also be part of the touring ensemble.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

SEPTEMBER

05 – Philadelphia, PA – Boot and Saddle

06 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Bazaar

07 – Boston, MA – The Farm

09 – Rochester, NY – Bug Jar

10 – Cleveland, OH – Mahall’s Locker Room

11 – Chicago, IL – Subterranean (Downstairs)

12 – Madison, WI – Communication

13 – Milwaukee, WI – Between Two Galleries

14 – Kansas City, MO – The Rino

15 – Denver, CO – Lion’s Lair

17 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Underground

19 – Spokane, WA – The Basement at Lucky You Lounge

20 – Seattle, WA – Belltown Yacht Club

21 – Portland, OR – No Fun

25 – Oakland, CA – Beauty Supply

26 – Los Angeles, CA – The Satellite

28 – San Diego, CA – Che Cafe

30 – Phoenix, AZ – The Trunk Space

OCTOBER

01 – El Paso, TX – Love Buzz

03 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

05 – Dallas, TX – The Foundry

07 – Nashville, TN – The East Room

08 – Athens, GA – The Caledonia Lounge

09 – Chapel Hill, NC – Local 506

10 – Richmond, VA – The Camel

11 – Washington, DC – Comet Ping Pong