FILM: Underground Inc: The Rise & Fall of Alternative Rock

Members of White Zombie, Queens Of The Stone Age, Primus, Ministry and More Expose Truths in New Tell-All Documentary About 90s Alternative Rock

“A film that captures and preserves a time in music that will forever be felt in sound, style, and inspiration…the ups and downs of the industry, and recognition to some talented bands and musicians who should have been heard.”

Joey Castillo – Queens Of The Stone Age / Danzig

After winning the Audience Choice award for his killer short Sleeping in Blood City, the Sydney Underground Film Festival will be presenting the world premiere, next month, for Shaun Katz’s debut feature documentary Underground Inc. The film tells the blistering story of the rise and fall of the alternative rock scene, in the wake of Nirvana’s unprecedented success. Starting with its roots in the 80s underground punk, witness alt-rock’s meteoric rise to mainstream dominance and how it all came crashing down against a world of excess and greed. Told by the artists who pioneered a sonic sub-culture themselves, including members of White Zombie, Queens Of The Stone Age, Bad Religion, Ministry, Helmet, Stone Sour, Steve Albini and many more, this rollicking doc relives the triumphs, tragedies and raucous energy of the time. This is the story is the music business colliding with some of the most important and overlooked musicians of the period – a must see for all serious music lovers!

UNDERGROUND INC screens at the Sydney Underground Film Festival on Friday September the 13th at 8:30 pm

On Thursday the 19th of September UNDERGROUND INC will have it’s International Premiere at the Reeperbahn Festival in Hamburg. Reeperbahn is one of the three largest music and digital media festivals in Europe. Reeperbahn Festival has described UNDERGROUND INC as “A fantastic view of musicians and the music business”.

UNDERGROUND INC. is directed by award-winning Writer/Director Shaun Katz (Sleeping In Blood City). Having produced many music videos and short films, his short film won four international and local awards throughout Australia and North America. UNDERGROUND INC.‘s original music is composed by Grammy nominated record producer Alex Newport (The Mars Volta, Bloc Party, Death Cab For Cutie) and Mark Bradridge.

