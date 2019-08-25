Next Sunday 9/1/2019 on the MKULTRASOUND PodCast ELECTRIC REVOLUTION!

Hailing from the Kenosha WI, Electric Revolution is Billie Pulera drums, Dave Lawson vocals, Brock Betz on guitar, and Leon Royal on bass. With over 30 years of combined experience, Electric Revolution is quickly becoming a original hard rock favorite. They have shared the stage with many classic rock legends such as; Pat Travers Band, Y&T, Angel, Wishbone Ash, Cheap Trick, Arena Rock Tribute Hairball, Gilby Clarke of Guns N’ Roses, Autograph, Jackyl, Capt. Beyond, Starz, Greta Van Fleet, and Dirty Honey, just to name a few. Most recently Electric Revolution was featured on the Loud and Local Stage at ROCKFEST 2019 in Cadott, WI. along with the likes of Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie and many more, and have upcoming shows with Hairbangers Ball and Marco Mendoza of The Dead Daisies.

Electric Revolution takes the finest parts of the 70’s and early 80’s classic rock, blues rock and early heavy metal influences to create a tasty blend that makes their music unique and current. A sound that brings the ages together into what is distinctly their own brand of ROCK-N-ROLL.