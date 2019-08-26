Former Hanoi Rocks guitarist Andy McCoy releases video for single “Seven Seas”

McCoy‘s “Story” on his Facebook page indicates (with slight edits):

“Andy started his music career in the seventies and had bands called Nymphomaniacs, Briard (the 1st punk rock act in Finland btw) and Pelle Miljoona Oy.

The first half of the eighties was purely Hanoi Rocks who made five studio albums and toured Europe, Mid and Far East and finally the US. After the tragedy that happened in December 1984 (RIP Razzle), Hanoi Rocks later broke up and Andy re-located to Europe, wrote a book called “From Hanoi to Eternity“, formed a band Cherry Bombz, which toured Europe and US, recorded unplugged album Suicide Twins with Nasty Suicide and also made the first solo album “Too Much Ain’t Enough“. In 1988, Andy moved back to California and played the lead guitar on Iggy Pop‘s “Instinct” world tour all around the world.

To celebrate the fresh 90’s, Andy got married with Angela Nicoletti. He formed Shooting Gallery that played pre-Seattle era hard rock and published one self titled album. Andy also had several projects with other musicians, e.g. Nicky Hopkins (R.I.P.), Sebastian Bach, 69 Eyes, etc etc. Just before mid 90’s, he moved back to Europe. The second Andy McCoy solo album “Building on Tradition” was published 1995. Andy reformed another version of Shooting Gallery and toured Scandinavia. Later on, he also joined forces with Pete Malmi (R.I.P.) to form Briard Revisited. They did one album and toured Finland. In the late 90’s, Andy filmed the cult movie “The Real McCoy” and also recorded soundtrack for the film.

Andy met Michael Monroe for a long time when they worked on the Hanoi Rocks CD box project early 2001. Soon they found themselves talking and jamming together. One thing led to another and soon a band Hanoi Revisited was introduced. Also Andy‘s book “Sheriff McCoy” came out in the end of 2001. Spring 2002, Hanoi Rocks was reborn and ready to see the daylight the second time in history. After three studio albums, seven years, lots of touring and numerous gigs, Hanoi Rocks have broken up for good. The band reached the climax by doing eight farewell gigs in just six days at club Tavastia in Helsinki Easter 2009. The final gigs were documented on live DVD release Buried Alive.

Andy held the first own art exhibition “McCoy Hits Canvas” in Helsinki Cable Factory in 2010. Several other art exhibitions have followed since that.

Andy has played lead guitar on Pelle Miljoona Oy since 2011. Andy formed a band called Grease Helmet who released self titled debut album in September 2012. Andy focused on writing and recording solo material, released two singles: “Xmas song” in 2016 and “The Way I Feel” in 2017. Andy co-operated with writer Lamppu Laamanen and a book “Andy – Rock ‘n’ Roll Star” was released in the fall 2018. He played guitar on Pelle Miljoona Oy‘s 40th anniversary tour in the fall 2018 with final show in Helsinki Ice Hall in January 2019.

Andy released a solo EP Soul Survivor including four songs on December 7, 2018. A single “Seven Seas” was releases on August 15, 2019 and a long play will be released on September 25, 2019.”