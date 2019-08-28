MOTÖRHEAD Guitarist PHIL CAMPBELL: How My Debut Solo Album Came Together

Due on October 25 via Nuclear Blast, “Old Lions Still Roar” the disc, which has been in the works for more than five years, will include guest appearances by Rob Halford (JUDAS PRIEST), Dee Snider (TWISTED SISTER) and Alice Cooper, among others. Other guest musicians that will appear on “Old Lions Still Roar” include Chris Fehn (SLIPKNOT), Benji Webbe (SKINDRED) and Whitfield Crane (UGLY KID JOE).

Commented Campbell: “I’m really happy to release my first solo album, ‘Old Lions Still Roar’, worldwide. I’m also honored to have mega talented guests and friends do their thing. Looking forward to everyone taking a listen!”

“Old Lions Still Roar” track listing:

01. Rocking Chair (feat. Leon Stanford)

02. Straight Up (feat. Rob Halford)

03. Faith In Fire (feat. Ben Ward)

04. Swing It (feat. Alice Cooper)

05. Left For Dead (feat. Nev MacDonald)

06. Walk The Talk (feat. Danko Jones, Nick Oliveri)

07. These Old Boots (feat. Dee Snider)

08. Dancing Dogs (Love Survives) (feat. Whitfield Crane)

09. Dead Roses (feat. Benji Webbe)

10. Tears From A Glass Eye (feat. Joe Satriani)

The official video for “These Old Boots”, featuring guest appearances by Snider, Mick Mars (MÖTLEY CRÜE) and Fehn, can be seen above.

“Old Lions Still Roar” will be released in various formats (slipcase CD, vinyl, digital) and is now available for pre-order. The album will feature two different covers — a black-and-white one (CD slipcase + digital) and a colored one (vinyl).

Campbell told Sweden’s RockSverige about the musical direction of his solo disc: “It’s not gonna be what people expect. I play piano on a few tracks. It’s not gonna be all totally like MOTÖRHEAD. After many years, it’s just nice to be able to do what I want. I could do what I wanted in MOTÖRHEAD, but we didn’t wanna stray too far away. We’d put a saxophone in when we wanted and a piano and acoustics…”

Earlier this year, Campbell confirmed that he has scrapped plans to write a book. “I stopped it, ’cause I wanted to [a] record [with PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS] first,” he told told Greece’s “TV War”. “Some things must remain a secret. Man of mystery — I wanna be Austin Powers.

“I may do it one day, yeah,” he continued. “I’ve got two Swedish guys [Leif Eriksson and Martin Svensson] to help me write it. I just had too much pressure on last year. I had a problem with my house flooding, and we were trying to make the BASTARD SONS record, and the big shows we had, so I said, ‘I need to wait a little bit.'”

Campbell is joined in PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS by his sons Todd, Dane and Tyla, plus vocalist Neil Starr. The group’s debut album, “The Age Of Absurdity”, was released in January 2018 via Nuclear Blast.