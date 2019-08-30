The New JOY THIEVES YouTube Episode of The MKULTRASOUND PodCast is Now Online (with music video)

Interview and music with Dan Milligan and Matthew Clark of The Joy Thieves. This is not a band that collaborates with others. The Joy Thieves IS the collaboration. Members include current, former, and touring members of Ministry, Revolting Cocks, Pigface, Marilyn Manson, Stabbing Westward, The Machines of Loving Grace, Skatenigs, Mary’s Window, My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult, Blue October, Ashes Divide, 16VOLT, 13MG, and more.

Created by a cast of over 30 musicians, The Thieves’ surprisingly cohesive sound has led some members to describe it as something that was somehow created by “all of us. And yet…none of us.” That sound is raw, yet precise. Combative, but refined. Tribal, dark, and aggressive, but layered with haunting melodic harmonies. It is a sound that honors industrial music’s past, while quickly evolving it into the present.