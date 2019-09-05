DISTURBED Earns Seventh Straight No. 1 On ‘Mainstream Rock Songs’ Chart With ‘No More’

According to Billboard, DISTURBED’s “No More” has landed at position No. 1 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Songs airplay chart. The song, which is the third single from the band’s 2018 album “Evolution”, marks DISTURBED’s seventh straight No. 1 on the chart.

Each of DISTURBED’s last seven singles has reached No. 1 on Mainstream Rock Songs, a feat unmatched by any artist.

DISTURBED has a total of 10 Mainstream Rock Songs No. 1s. THREE DAYS GRACE holds the record with 15 No. 1s, followed by SHINEDOWN at 14 and VAN HALEN with 13.

DISTURBED singer David Draiman told Metal Hammer about the inspiration for “No More”: “The powers of this world are always trying to justify another reason for us killing each other. There’s always someone we have to fear, there’s always another battle we have to go and fight, and they continue to profit off it. So it’s just encouraging people to see through the narrative. And it’s a narrative that is not unique to any one country on this planet. There are fear-mongers everywhere, and there’s a massive machine out there, whose wheels continue to turn over the bodies of the innocent. What I was writing about was not respective to any specific administration or period of time; this is something that has been going on since the beginning of time.”

DISTURBED’s second North American leg of the “Evolution” tour kicked off on July 21 in Mankato, Minnesota, winding through the next three months before coming to a close on October 11 in St. Louis. Select shows on the tour feature either POP EVIL or IN THIS MOMENT as special guests.