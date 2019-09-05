Industrial Pop Outfit AESTHETIC PERFECTION Kicks Off “Into the Black” North American Tour This Week /”Into the Black” Tour Features Support from Empathy Test and LAZERPUNK

Addictive industrial pop outfit AESTHETIC PERFECTION is set to kick off the “Into the Black” North American tour this week along with support from Empathy Test and LAZERPUNK.

“For me, this era of AESTHETIC PERFECTION feels like a new beginning,” says Daniel Graves. “New album, new live band… it’s an entirely different and amazing vibe. I can’t wait to share it with the world.”

Since forming AESTHETIC PERFECTION nearly two decades ago, producer Daniel Graves has released five full-length albums, numerous singles and music videos, all the while reinventing what it means to be a dark electro artist. Blending industrial, pop, goth, and everything in between, AESTHETIC PERFECTION defies definitions in a world that demands them.

AESTHETIC PERFECTION‘s latest studio album, Into the Black, hit stores everywhere back in March via Close to Human Music. The album features acclaimed drummer Joe Letz, recognized for his work with artists such as Emigrate (also featuring Richard Z. Kruspe), Combichrist, Wednesday 13, Genitorturers and several other top heavy music artists. An all-star cast of collaborators such as Richard Z. Kruspe, Jinxx of Black Veil Brides, Mick Kenney of Anaal Nathrakh and Krischan Wesenberg of Rotersand also contributed to the album.

Says drummer Joe Letz, “Playing on stage with AESTHETIC PERFECTION has been like drinking a giant glass of ice cold water after walking 80 miles through the Sahara desert. Beyond thankful to be involved with such a great group of guys who have just as much drive and ambition onstage as they do off. To say we ‘gel’ on stage is an understatement. Cannot wait to finally bring this show to North America!”

Into the Black is the most mature AESTHETIC PERFECTION album to date. Dark and gritty, yet undeniably catchy and melodic, Into the Black builds upon the band’s past while solidly keeping its eyes focused on the future. From the haunting electronic melodies of “Supernatural” to the twangy guitars of “Echoes”, from the punch-to-the-gut beat of “No Boys Allowed” to the soaring highs of “Mourning Doves,” Graves takes the transgressive art form known as industrial pop to the next level.

AESTHETIC PERFECTION, check out the video for “Gods & Gold” here: For a sampling of, check out the video for “Gods & Gold” here: https://youtu.be/JMBzgU2z6WQ

Watch the new official live video for “Wickedness,” filmed during the European leg of the tour, here: https://youtu.be/R19_LnZCNKM

AESTHETIC PERFECTION “Into the Black” North American Tour 2019

w/Empathy Test, Amelia Arsenic and Relic

9/6 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

9/7 – Mesa, AZ @ Club Red

9/8 – El Paso, TX @ Rock House

9/12 – San Antonio, TX @ Amp Room

9/13 – Austin, TX @ Elysium

9/14 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

9/15 – Dallas, TX @ The Church

9/17 – New Orleans, LA @ The Goat

9/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Drunken Unicorn

9/19 – Tallahassee, FL @ The 926 Bar

9/20 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

9/21 – Orlando, FL @ Will’s

9/24 – Charlotte, NC @ The Milestone

9/25 – Richmond, VA @ Fallout

9/26 – Washington, DC @ The Pie Shop

9/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Voltage Lounge

9/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Knitting Factory

9/29 – Boston, MA @ ONCE Ballroom

9/30 – Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place

10/1- Toronto, ON @ Coalition

10/2 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Howlers

10/3 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Event Center

10/4 – Detroit, MI @ Small’s

10/5 – Chicago, IL @ Reggie’s

10/6 – Milwaukee, WI @ Walker’s Point Music Hall

10/7 – La Crosse, WI @ Warehouse

10/8 – Minneapolis, MN @ Red Sea Lounge

10/9 – Kansas City, MO @ Riot Room

10/11- Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

10/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Area 51

10/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Pub 340

10/15 – Seattle, WA @ Highline

10/16 – Portland, OR @ Paris Theater

10/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Brick and Mortar

10/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

AESTHETIC PERFECTION is:

Daniel Graves – Vocals

Elliott Berlin – Keys & Guitars

Joe Letz – Drums

AESTHETIC PERFECTION online: