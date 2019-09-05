Industrial Pop Outfit AESTHETIC PERFECTION Kicks Off “Into the Black” North American Tour This Week /”Into the Black” Tour Features Support from Empathy Test and LAZERPUNK

|
Addictive industrial pop outfit AESTHETIC PERFECTION is set to kick off the “Into the Black” North American tour this week along with support from Empathy Test and LAZERPUNK.
“For me, this era of AESTHETIC PERFECTION feels like a new beginning,” says Daniel Graves. “New album, new live band… it’s an entirely different and amazing vibe. I can’t wait to share it with the world.”
Since forming AESTHETIC PERFECTION nearly two decades ago, producer Daniel Graves has released five full-length albums, numerous singles and music videos, all the while reinventing what it means to be a dark electro artist. Blending industrial, pop, goth, and everything in between, AESTHETIC PERFECTION defies definitions in a world that demands them.
AESTHETIC PERFECTION‘s latest studio album, Into the Black, hit stores everywhere back in March via Close to Human Music. The album features acclaimed drummer Joe Letz, recognized for his work with artists such as Emigrate (also featuring Richard Z. Kruspe), Combichrist, Wednesday 13, Genitorturers and several other top heavy music artists. An all-star cast of collaborators such as Richard Z. Kruspe, Jinxx of Black Veil Brides, Mick Kenney of Anaal Nathrakh and Krischan Wesenberg of Rotersand also contributed to the album.
Says drummer Joe Letz, “Playing on stage with AESTHETIC PERFECTION has been like drinking a giant glass of ice cold water after walking 80 miles through the Sahara desert. Beyond thankful to be involved with such a great group of guys who have just as much drive and ambition onstage as they do off. To say we ‘gel’ on stage is an understatement. Cannot wait to finally bring this show to North America!”
Into the Black is the most mature AESTHETIC PERFECTION album to date. Dark and gritty, yet undeniably catchy and melodic, Into the Black builds upon the band’s past while solidly keeping its eyes focused on the future. From the haunting electronic melodies of “Supernatural” to the twangy guitars of “Echoes”, from the punch-to-the-gut beat of “No Boys Allowed” to the soaring highs of “Mourning Doves,” Graves takes the transgressive art form known as industrial pop to the next level.
For a sampling of AESTHETIC PERFECTION, check out the video for “Gods & Gold” here: https://youtu.be/JMBzgU2z6WQ.
Watch the new official live video for “Wickedness,” filmed during the European leg of the tour, here: https://youtu.be/R19_LnZCNKM.
Fans can order Into The Black now via Apple Music, Amazon and Bandcamp. Physical editions and merch are available here, and the album can be streamed via Spotify.
See below for all tour dates, and visit www.aesthetic-perfection.net for tickets and here for VIP information.
AESTHETIC PERFECTION “Into the Black” North American Tour 2019
w/Empathy Test, Amelia Arsenic and Relic
9/6 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah
9/7 – Mesa, AZ @ Club Red
9/8 – El Paso, TX @ Rock House
9/12 – San Antonio, TX @ Amp Room
9/13 – Austin, TX @ Elysium
9/14 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
9/15 – Dallas, TX @ The Church
9/17 – New Orleans, LA @ The Goat
9/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Drunken Unicorn
9/19 – Tallahassee, FL @ The 926 Bar
9/20 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum
9/21 – Orlando, FL @ Will’s
9/24 – Charlotte, NC @ The Milestone
9/25 – Richmond, VA @ Fallout
9/26 – Washington, DC @ The Pie Shop
9/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Voltage Lounge
9/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Knitting Factory
9/29 – Boston, MA @ ONCE Ballroom
9/30 – Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place
10/1- Toronto, ON @ Coalition
10/2 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Howlers
10/3 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Event Center
10/4 – Detroit, MI @ Small’s
10/5 – Chicago, IL @ Reggie’s
10/6 – Milwaukee, WI @ Walker’s Point Music Hall
10/7 – La Crosse, WI @ Warehouse
10/8 – Minneapolis, MN @ Red Sea Lounge
10/9 – Kansas City, MO @ Riot Room
10/11- Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater
10/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Area 51
10/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Pub 340
10/15 – Seattle, WA @ Highline
10/16 – Portland, OR @ Paris Theater
10/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Brick and Mortar
10/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
AESTHETIC PERFECTION is:
Daniel Graves – Vocals
Elliott Berlin – Keys & Guitars
Joe Letz – Drums
AESTHETIC PERFECTION online:
Facebook: www.facebook.com/
aestheticperfection
Twitter: www.twitter.com/daniel_graves
Instagram: www.instagram.com/
thisisaestheticperfection
YouTube: www.youtube.com/xclosetohumanx
|
This entry was posted in Blog Headlines. Bookmark the permalink.