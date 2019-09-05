Michael Monroe – Last Train To Tokyo (Official Video)

Former Hanoi Rocks frontman Michael Monroe has unveiled a video for his new song “Last Train to Tokyo.” It’s an exclusive premiere that you can watch above.

The track appears on his upcoming album One Man Gang, which will be released on Oct. 18. The LP follows 2015’s Blackout States.

“In the ‘80s, Hanoi Rocks had a very special relationship with Japan,” Monroe said in a statement. “It will always be one of my favorite countries. They still live for rock ‘n’ roll as it should be celebrated. … They still make it crazy, exhausting and really exciting every time you go there, which I am really grateful for.”



He explained the album’s title as, “Sometimes [it] seems like everybody’s pissing on their own parade, whether that’s voting stupid people into power and then complaining about them or whatever, but I’m all about living with a P.M.A. – positive mental attitude – and I’ll never allow myself to be forced away from that. … I do what I do and I’ll never change. I don’t dress any different on or off stage because this is who I am … this is the real me.”

One Man Gang is available for pre-order now. You can see the album’s track listing below.

Michael Monroe, ‘One Man Gang’ Track Listing

1. “One Man Gang”

2. “Last Train To Tokyo”

3. “Junk Planet”

4. “Midsummer Nights”

5. “The Pitfalls Of Being An Outsider”

6. “Wasted Years”

7. “In The Tall Grass”

8. “Black Ties And Red Tape”

9. “Hollywood Paranoia”

10. “Heaven Is A Free State”

11. “Helsinki Shakedown”

12. “Low Life In High Places”