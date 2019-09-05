PIG PREMIERES NEW VIDEO FOR “MOBOLOGY” ON MXDWN/DIVINE DESCENT TOUR 2019/Kicks Off This Fall Featuring original lineup

“If you’ve ever been curious what the reanimated corpse of Tom Waits on ecstasy performing K.C. and the Sunshine Band, Prince*, the Spice Girls, and Olivia Newton-John would sound like, all your questions are about to be answered. Raymond Watts (aka <PIG>) is not covering these songs, he is polluting them, infecting them, and it is magnificent.”

– Soundblab

“The Lord of Lard is an unstoppable machine lately. Whether it’s new <PIG> classics, remixes or covers, Raymond Watts is beyond reinvigorated during this second coming of the swine. “

– Rock and Roll Fables

“Watts adopts a persona somewhere between a sleazy Frank Sinatra and Buffalo Bill from The Silence Of The Lambs, except with much better fashion sense.”

– Alternative Press

Raymond Watts of <PIG>

Credit: Athan Manolis

“’MOBOCRACY’ is rule by the mob,” says Raymond Watts, mastermind behind post-punk stalwarts <PIG> about the meaning behind the title of his latest single and EP. “The song decries the meltdown of morality and the rise of mobocracy, which is fueled and whipped up by the poison that pours from the perma-tanned reality stars running the asylum, who cheer and steer the frenzy of bitterness, bile and hatred that is in turn fed by their own fear.” Biting and politically on-point, “Mobocracy” returns the hard-edged, serrated industrial edge to <PIG>’s sound, following the experimental and critically-hailed covers album CANDY. A limited edition EP release only available on the band’s upcoming North American Fall tour in a VIP package, the Mobocracy EP is a true limited edition in that each copy includes limited edition original artwork by Watts himself. “Each CD comes with hand-drawn artwork that I designed to bring the TLC with which it was conceived, written, recorded and delivered straight into the hands of the eventual owner,” he explains. “Once that umbilical cord is cut and it becomes yours, you can do with it what you wish … Also included in the VIP is a unique tote bag, laminate and lanyard, set list and a new sheet of <PIG> slogans on stickers. The only place to buy this VIP package is through pigindustries.com.” Its accompanying video was conceptualized by video artist Kill Switch Audio. “Bryan from [techno artist] Black Asteroid introduced me to Kill Switch Auto, who directed and treated the video,” he says. “When I saw his work, I knew his brutal and gritty visual aesthetic would be a perfect match for the song and its subject matter.” The video was premiered by revered music site, MXDWN.com, who writes, “<PIG> is back with another slab of distorted, mangled, politically-focused industrial goodness in the form of a new song called ‘Mobocracy.’ The song’s new lyric video features Raymond Watts delivering the lyrics in a punishing manner behind brutally dark imagery obscured by sinister static and flashing imagery of a riot scene, hammering home the dangers of our descent into mob rule.”

The follow-up to CANDY – <PIG>’s collection of eye-popping covers of hits by Kylie Minogue (“Can’t Get You Out of My Head”, The Spice Girls “Two Become One”, Olivia Newton-John (“Hopelessly Devoted To You”), The Righteous Brothers (“You’ve Lost that Lovin’ Feeling”), and Prince (“Kiss”), among many others, “Mobocracy” subdues that release’s swankiness and replaces it with adrenaline and spit. Leading off with the title track and another new song “Divine Descent,” the EP brings some old faces back into the fold. “‘Confession’ was remixed by The Joy Thieves, which features my old KMFDM colleagues En Esch and Guenter Schulz along with Marc Heal from Cubanate on backing vocals. String arrangements were done by the great orchestrator Eden Martin, who produced Candy.” The four-song EP is rounded out by remix of “Ecstasy & Exorcism” whose original is from the album Risen. Gearing up for a North American tour that kicks off in Toronto on Sept. 19th and concludes on October 6th in Minneapolis, <PIG> are preparing for another audio onslaught. (tour dates below) “I am thrilled that Steve White, who fought the industrial wars with <PIG> on many albums and tours throughout the 90’s (before his long tenure in KMFDM), is back in the centre of the sty on this tour,” beams Watts. “It’s great news not just for me but for anyone with even a passing knowledge of the band and the magic he brings to the monster. En Esch, who goes right back to our shared and formative years working with KMFDM, is back for this <PIG> tour, and I feel lucky to have nabbed him before his touring commitments as the main vocalist on the Pigface tour commences. I’m also honoured that Galen Waling, with his unflappable and rock solid rhythms, will be back behind the kit beating for the boar on this tour. He has recently been working and touring with Lords of Acid, Julien K and 16 Volt. “So get out and see the Divine Descent Tour … or forever hold your peace.”



THE DIVINE DESCENT TOUR

Sep 19 – Toronto, ON @ Sneaky Dees

Sep 20 – Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place

Sep 21 – Cleveland, OH @ Phantasy

Sep 22 – Chicago, IL @ Coldwaves Festival

Sep 23 – Detroit, MI @ Small’s

Sep 24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Cattivo

Sep 25 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

Sep 26 – Wilmington, DE @ Bar XIII

Sep 27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Stimulate at St. Vitus

Sep 28 – Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club

Sep 29 – Richmond, VA @ Fallout

Sep 30 – Atlanta, GA @ Drunken Unicorn

Oct 01 – Orlando, FL @ Soundbar

Oct 02 – Ybor City, FL @ Crowbar

Oct 03 – New Orleans, LA @ The Goat

Oct 04 – St. Louis, MO @The Crackfox

Oct 05 – Kansas City, MO @ Riot Room

Oct 06 – Minneapolis, MN @ Mortimer’s

Watts is known for his work with KMFDM, Foetus, Einstürzende Neubauten, Schwein, Schaft, Psychic TV, late fashion icon Alexander McQueen and others. However following last year’s <PIG> album Risen and the tour that followed with Killing Joke, <PIG> has been front and center. He returns with a completely new set that will feature not just material from the recent albums but songs from the members shared and rich musical history. Watts also features on vocals on one track of the upcoming KMFDM album PARADISE (out this September) of which he says: “Sascha [Konietzko] and I go back right to the beginning with KMFDM. Despite years having passed since we last recorded and toured, working together again was as easy as falling off a log. He said that they were finishing up Paradise and had one song left with no vocals and asked me if I fancied having a listen. The next day, I wrote and recorded the lyrics and the result was ‘Binge Boil & Blow,‘ a song that will put solid steel studs on your <PIG> head halos.”

MOBOCRACY EP

track listing

1. Mobocracy

2. Divine Descent

3. Confession (Feeding the Beast Mix By The Joy Thieves)

4. Ecstasy & Exorcism (The Bacon Seduction Mix By Trade Secrets)