THE DAMNED: ‘Black Is The Night’ Greatest-Hits Collection To Include New Song

The greatest surviving British punk band THE DAMNED will release its most comprehensive collection of songs yet with a new greatest-hits LP, due on November 1 via BMG. The career-spanning best-of album includes an expansive 39-song tracklist curated by the bandmembers themselves, including the brand new single “Black Is The Night”.

They chose designer Phil Smee to create the gothic artwork. Smee has worked with the band numerous times throughout their long-lasting career as well created legendary designs for MOTÖRHEAD, Elton John and MADNESS, among plenty of others.

Smee commented: “I loved working with the band back in the ’80s and I like to think we came up with some iconic designs. Certainly, I see the many DAMNED logos I came up with still used on t-shirts to this day.

“I’ve not cut corners with this new album, even setting all the sleeve copy by hand, which took me back to ‘The Black Album’ which I hand-lettered with a shaky pen.

“THE DAMNED are a totally unique band, I’ve always loved everything they’ve done. I still get excited about every design project that comes along, but I was particularly pleased to be asked to work on THE DAMNED’s ‘Black Is The Night’ album.”

THE DAMNED will play a special immersive theatrical show on October 28 at The Palladium, partnered with Hammer House Of Horror, which has sold out. Titled “A Night Of A Thousand Vampires”, the evening will blend THE DAMNED’s love of horror with a punk rock show that also features cabaret and supporting cast from the Circus Of Horrors.

“Black Is The Night: The Definitive Anthology” track listing:

01. Love Song

02. Wait For The Black Out

03. Generals

04. I Just Can’t Be Happy Today

05. Bad Time For Bonzo

06. Democracy?

07. White Rabbit

08. Antipope

09. Ignite

10. Melody Lee

11. Smash It Up Pt 1 & 2

12. New Rose

13. Neat, Neat, Neat

14. Stretcher Case Baby

15. Sick Of Being Sick

16. Born To Kill

17. Rabid (Over You)

18. Problem Child

19. 1 Of The 2

20. So Messed Up

21. Machine Gun Etiquette

22. Disco Man

23. Fan Club

24. Suicide

25. Eloise

26. Plan 9 Channel 7

27. Grimly Fiendish

28. The Shadow of Love

29. Dr Jekyll And Mr Hyde

30. Street Of Dreams

31. The History Of The World (Part 1)

32. Curtain Call

33. Alone Again Or

34. Lively Arts

35. Standing On The Edge Of Tomorrow

36. Stranger On The Town

37. Fun Factory

38. Under The Floor Again

39. Black Is The Night (brand new track)

THE DAMNED is:

David Vanian – Vocals

Captain Sensible – Guitar

Monty Oxy Moron – Keyboard

Pinch – Drums

Paul Gray – Bass