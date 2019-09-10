BAUHAUS Featuring Peter Murphy, Daniel Ash, Kevin Haskins and David J Announces Los Angeles Show on November 3, 2019 Tickets On-Sale Friday, September 13th

Posted on September 10, 2019 by Alex Zander

BAHAUS

Hollywood Palladium 6215 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028 November 3, 2019 @ 7pm
$79.50 On sale, Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10:00 am PT

 

Ticket link
www.ticketmaster.com/event/09005726FDD06D80

Share Button
This entry was posted in Blog Headlines. Bookmark the permalink.

About Alex Zander

Alex Zander resides in Chicago, IL and is the founder and publisher of MK ULTRA Magazine, established 1995. He continues to run all operations online.

Comments are closed.