BAUHAUS Featuring Peter Murphy, Daniel Ash, Kevin Haskins and David J Announces Los Angeles Show on November 3, 2019 Tickets On-Sale Friday, September 13th
Hollywood Palladium 6215 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028 November 3, 2019 @ 7pm
$79.50 On sale, Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10:00 am PT
Ticket link
www.ticketmaster.com/event/09005726FDD06D80
About Alex Zander
Alex Zander resides in Chicago, IL and is the founder and publisher of MK ULTRA Magazine, established 1995. He continues to run all operations online.