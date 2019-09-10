JOHN 5 On Upcoming ROB ZOMBIE Album: ‘[It’s] heavy, very heavy. It’s just a heavy ZOMBIE record with great hooks’

John 5 spoke to Revolver about ROB ZOMBIE’s forthcoming studio album, which will arrive either later this year or in early 2020 via the iconic rocker’s new record label, Nuclear Blast Records. “[It’s] heavy, very heavy. It’s just a heavy ZOMBIE record with great hooks. It’s very, very musical, and a hard-hitting ZOMBIE record. I think people are really gonna dig it. I’m a ZOMBIE fan, and if I heard it, I’d be like, ‘Oh my God, this is brutal.’ I’m really excited about it.”

Asked if this is his favorite of ZOMBIE’s records that he has played on, the guitarist said: “Well, this is definitely the most musical, meaning there are a lot of different changes, and it’s very unorthodox how the structure is, you know? I have to be careful because I know people will take a little snippet of what I’m saying, so we’ll go with a very heavy, hooky ROB ZOMBIE record.”

Earlier this year, Zombie told Revolver that he was still “figuring out how to release” his new album. He explained: “With a record, even though MTV and all these old concepts are gone, you still need to make a shit-ton of video content, because that’s how people get to the music. So it’s just a matter of figuring out how to find time to do all that.”

Last year, John 5 compared ROB ZOMBIE’s upcoming album to THE BEATLES’ groundbreaking LP “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band”, saying that it is “by far the best Zombie record that he’s ever done.” He added: “A lot of people say, ‘Oh, it’s just our greatest record,’ and I don’t say that. Whatever I say is so honest when I’m doing interviews. So I think it’s our best record.”



2016’s “The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser” was the second consecutive effort to feature Zombie and John 5 alongside bassist Piggy D. and drummer Ginger Fish.