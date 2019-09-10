KMFDM TO RELEASE PARADISE !

With 2019 marking 35 years of conceptual continuity, KMFDM is showing no signs of slowing down or mellowing out, on the contrary, they are as fired up and as energized as ever with the release of the band’s 21st album, PARADISE! Helmed by founder and frontman Sascha “Kapt’n K” Konietzko and Lucia Cifarelli, delivering their searing and brutal vocal performances like liquid daggers. Backed by the percussive fury of Andy Selway, KMFDM is joined by Black Sugar Transmission’s Andee Blacksugar lending his angular guitars along with guest performances that include bassist Doug Wimbish (TACKHEAD, Living Colour), longtime vocalist Cheryl Wilson and rapper Andrew Ocelot Lindsley. If that wasn’t enough, fans will undoubtedly be overjoyed to hear the Lord of Lard himself, Raymond PIG Watts returning to the KMFDM fold for the first time in 16 years! Metropolis Records will release PARADISE on September 27th across all digital formats, along with compact disc and a limited edition 2 LP vinyl set with bonus material.

www.metropolis-records.com/product/11729/paradise

hwww.facebook.com/officialkmfdm