LINDEMANN Feat. RAMMSTEIN Singer, PAIN/HYPOCRISY Mainman: Listen to New Single ‘Steh Auf’

LINDEMANN, the project featuring vocalist Till Lindemann of German industrial metallers RAMMSTEIN and Swedish producer and multi-instrumentalist Peter Tägtgren (HYPOCRISY, PAIN), has just released its new single, “Steh Auf”. You can listen to the song above.

Tägtgren recently confirmed that he produced and mixed LINDEMANN’s second album. The follow-up to 2015’s “Skills In Pills” is tentatively due before the end of the year.

Last year, Lindemann collaborated with Kurdish German rapper Haftbefehl on a single called “Mathematik”. A music video for the song was shot in November at the Berlin nightclub Astra Kulturhaus by director Zoran Bihać. Zoran previously worked with Till on videos for RAMMSTEIN and LINDEMANN.

Tägtgren told Kaaos TV about the response to LINDEMANN’s debut album, “Skills In Pills”: “It’s been really good. I mean, some people are, ‘Ah, the lyrics are so immature.’ [But] I think it’s funny lyrics. me and Till are immature people. So, you know, we’re just having fun with… He’s discovering the English words; he’s always been writing in German [with RAMMSTEIN]. And now, his crazy ideas and all the English stuff, it’s like plucking the tree, he always tells me, from fruit, because the German tree is already empty for him, he said. So it’s really refreshing for him to do all these things in English. I mean, so far it really went very well — Number One in a lot of countries, including Finland. So it was surprising. Some [reviews] are more, like, ‘Yeah, immature guys going crazy.’ But, hey, it’s a party album. It’s like, you know, Billy Idol in 2015 on… I don’t know… speed. It’s a party album. We want people to get a good feeling when we do it. It’s great party music, I think. It’s an album that you can get in a mood before you go to a festival, or before you go out to the bar or something, to get a good feeling.”

RAMMSTEIN is continuing to tour in support of its seventh, untitled album, which came out in May via UME/Spinefarm in Europe and Caroline Records in the U.S.