Bauhaus’ David J announces ‘Missive to an Angel from the Halls of Infamy and Allure’ LP + tour dates. Plus Fred Abong (Throwing Muses, Belly) tour dates

Posted on September 17, 2019

unnamed

 

David J (Bauhaus, Love and Rockets) will be releasing his long-awaited double album ‘Missive to an Angel from the Halls of Infamy and Allure’ on October 18. It will be released on double vinyl, CD and digitally.

This is a highly ambitious and intensely personal, self deprecating, confessional song cycle, which details a period of profound transition. A culmination of everything David J has created in the past 36 years of solo and collaborative work.

The new album features contributions from Anton Newcombe (Brian Jonestown Massacre), Toby Dammit (Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds), Paul Wallfisch (Swans), Sean Eden (Luna), Rose McGowan, Asia Argento, Emily Jane White, Annabel (lee) and the great Czech violinist Karel Holas, amongst others.

The new album was recorded in Prague, Berlin and Los Angeles, as well as Beck Studios in Wellingborough, England, where Bauhaus cut their seminal ‘Bela Lugosi’s Dead’ back in 1979. This is a ‘coming home’ of sorts as Glass Modern Records is essentially the reactivated Glass Records, the label that released David J’s earliest critically acclaimed solo works.

This album is intended as a cyclic swan-song, the last track, ‘I Hear Only Silence Now’ being a new version of the song that was the first on David J’s 1983 solo debut ‘Etiquette Of Violence’.

Ahead of this album, David J released two singles – ‘The Auteur (Redux / The Starlet’s Cut)’ featuring actress, activist and writer Rose McGowan and ‘Migena And The Frozen Roses’ featuring actress Asia Argento and Brian Jonestown Massacre frontman Anton Newcombe. A two-track version of the single, including David’s rendition of ‘Read ‘Em ‘N Weep’ (written by Ian Hunter), is available exclusively via Bandcamp.

David J will be supporting this album with a European and UK tour. David recently completed a massive world tour for Bauhaus’ Ruby anniversary, joining former bandmate Peter Murphy. Sold out venues around the world proved once again that Bauhaus’ music is as vital now as it was 40 years ago.

David J will be bringing his distinct charm and sonic swagger to audiences in Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain, France and the UK. Special guest on all dates will be singer/songwriter Micky Greaney, whose forthcoming album is being produced by David J.

David’s trio features the great Karel Holas on violin for most dates. Karel played on the album, which was recorded at his First Floor studio in Prague. Fiona Brice (Placebo, Elbow, John Grant, Simply Red) will play violin for Lisbon, Leira, Porto, Barcelona, Madrid and Paris shows. Robert Vasicek, who also contributed to David’s album, will play piano.

The tour kicks off of October 12 in Berlin, winding up later that month in David J’s native Britain. His two Spanish appearances (in Barcelona and Madrid) will be particularly special with David J supporting 80s new wave legends Psychedelic Furs.

The album can be pre-ordered at https://glassmodern.bandcamp.com/album/missive-to-an-angel-from-the-halls-of-infamy-and-allure. Tickets for shows can be obtained as indicated below.

TOUR DATES
Oct 08  Prague, Czech Republic @ La Loca
Oct 12  Berlin, Germany @ BiNuu 
Oct 13  Cologne, Germany @ Helios 37
Oct 15  Rome, Italy @ Traffic Club 
Oct 16  Lisbon, Portugal @ Musicbox
Oct 17  Leiria, Portugal @ Teatro José Lúcio da Silva
Oct 18  Porto, Portugal @ Hard Club
Oct 19  Barcelona, Spain @ Salamandra (with The Psychedelic Furs) 
Oct 20  Madrid, Spain @ Teatro Kapital (with The Psychedelic Furs)
Oct 22  Paris, France @ Le Petit Bain
Oct 24  Manchester, UK @ Club Academy 
Oct 26  London, UK @ Moth Club
Oct 27  Nottingham, UK @ Beta
Oct 28  Newcastle, UK @ Cluny 
Nov 03 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Paladium (as Bauhaus)
Nov 04 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Paladium (as Bauhaus)
Nov 08  Austin, TX @ Elysium (with Curse Mackey, Rosegarden Funeral Party)

 

 

 

 

