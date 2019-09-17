NEW MKULTRASOUND PodCast with Jared Louche of CHEMLAB and Reid Hyams of Chicago Trax

With a shared history that goes back nearly 3 decades Alex Zander hosted Jared Louche the multi faceted vocalist best recognized as the front-man industrial rock outfit Chemlab. He also founded the band H3llb3nt and has collaborated with Pigface and Vampire Rodents. He released a solo album, titled Covergirl in 1999. 2014 saw Jared back with a fantastic new project called Prude. While still highly electronic, Prude leans heavily towards a glam/punk sound. It’s intense, but with an undeniable sense really don’t sound like anything else out there, but the strong melodic component makes it instantly accessible. The group is rounded out by Matt Fanale (Caustic), Marc Plastic (Plastic Heroes), Phil DiSiena (Cyanotic) and Christophe Deschamps. In September 2014, Prude released their debut album, “The Dark Age of Consent,” which was produced by Howie Beno (Blondie, Depeche Mode, Ministry).

AZ and Jared were also joined by Reid Hyams the Founder, President and Operations Manager of the Chicago Trax Recording Studio for close to two and a half decades (1980-2003).