ROB ZOMBIE Pays Tribute To SID HAIG: ‘The Captain Is Gone… But He Will Never Be Forgotten’

Rob Zombie has paid tribute to actor horror actor Sid Haig, who died on Saturday at the age of 80.

Haig passed away following a trip to the hospital and intensive care unit earlier this month, his wife Susan L. Oberg, announced on social media Monday morning. In the post, Oberg called his death “a shock to everyone.”

Zombie, whose films “House of 1000 Corpses” and “The Devil’s Rejects” Haig acted in as Captain Spaulding, took to social media to pay his respects.

“Last night I received a phone call I was dreading from Bill Moseley,” Rob wrote. “He told me that our friend Sid Haig had died. It was shocking but unfortunately not unexpected. I’ve know [sic] for a long time how sick Sid was and what he was battling. Over the past year as I saw pictures of him still attending conventions I thought perhaps he had beat it, but last week when he returned to the hospital I feared the worst.



“Sid and I had a long talk on the day that he told me of his condition and he knew ‘3 From Hell’ would most likely be his last appearance on screen. Sadly it was. I knew it was very important to Sid that Captain Spaulding make one more round and he did. Sid’s time the film is brief. He was in rough shape that day, but he gave it his all and made his scene very memorable.

“I was fan of his as a kid watching ‘Jason Of Star Command’ all the way through our twenty years of working together. I can still clearly remember the first time we met. It was at the Edith Head Costume building at Universal. Sid came out of the dressing room wearing a clown suit which was a few sizes too small. We said hello then we both started laughing at how ridiculous he looked in his ill-fitting suit. We would find him a much better suit.

“As we were making ‘House Of 1000 Corpses’ neither of us knew he was creating a character that would live on and grow in popularity every year. Sid told me many times how thankful he was for the Captain and how that character changed his life. He had completely given up on acting and now suddenly had found a whole new audience at the age of 60. I know he was thrilled and blown away by that fact.

“The Captain is gone… but he will never be forgotten.”

“Rest in Peace Sid”

Earlier this month, Oberg wrote on Haig’s Instagram that her husband had been in an accident. On September 13, she updated the now-deleted comment by stating Haig was “winning the fight” after taking a “nasty spill.”

Haig got his start in horror with 1967’s “Spider Baby Or, The Maddest Story Ever Told”. He also appeared in Quentin Tarantino’s “Jackie Brown” and would later re-team with the filmmaker on “Kill Bill, Vol. 2”. Other credits to Haig’s name include “Night of the Living Dead 3D”, 2007’s “Halloween”, “The Lords Of Salem” and “Bone Tamahawk”.