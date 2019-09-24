ROB ZOMBIE: Heavy Metal And Horror Movies ‘Are Treated Like They’re Just One Step Above Pornography’

In a recent interview with Consequence Of Sound, Rob Zombie spoke about how heavy metal and hard rock have been pushed to the side by the mainstream over the years. “The biggest insult of how hard rock music [is treated] can always be seen with the Grammys,” he said. “They tried to rectify it every once while, but it’s like you could have a record that sells 10 million copies and they’ll present you the award off-camera. It’s like you don’t mean anything. And then they have some record like best instrumental polka album and they’ll present it on camera even though it sold nothing.

“Both [metal and horror movies] are treated like they’re just one step above pornography,” the rocker-turned-filmmaker continued. “And for that reason, they’ll always be there, because the fans don’t think of it that way. The fans are there forever. Look how big IRON MAIDEN is, for example. If you ask the average person on the street, ‘Who’s IRON MAIDEN?’ they’d go, ‘I don’t fucking know.’ But they’re monstrously huge — and they always will be, just like horror movies will always be.”

Despite this, Zombie says that he is fine with heavy metal and horror films not being embraced by the mainstream. “I really don’t give a shit, because it doesn’t matter,” he said. “All my favorite stuff isn’t mainstream anyway. I don’t need a heavy metal band to be as popular as Beyoncé to restore my faith in heavy metal. What’s cool about it is it’s not mainstream. That’s what appealed to me about it always.

“Listening to SLAYER wasn’t like listening to Garth Brooks, and watching ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ wasn’t like watching ‘The Sound Of Music’,” he added. “It was the complete alternative to the mainstream, and that’s why it was always badass.”

Zombie’s already completed new studio album will arrive either later this year or in early 2020. The disc will follow up 2016’s “The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser”. It’s the second consecutive effort to feature Zombie and guitarist John 5 alongside bassist Piggy D. and drummer Ginger Fish.

Zombie’s new movie, “3 From Hell”, is a sequel to his 2005 horror hit “The Devil’s Rejects”. It premiered last week at theaters around the country via Fathom Events, with different bonus features each night.