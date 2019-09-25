THE 69 EYES Announces ‘Hell Has No Mercy 2020’ U.S. Tour With WEDNESDAY 13

Finnish gothic rockers THE 69 EYES will embark on the “Hell Has No Mercy 2020” U.S. tour this winter. Kicking off on January 15 at the Knitting Factory in Brooklyn, the 24-date trek will make stops in Chicago, West Hollywood and Richmond before concluding at Reverb in Reading, Pennsylvania on February 22. Direct support on the tour will come from WEDNESDAY 13. Also appearing will be THE NOCTURNAL AFFAIR and THE CROWNED.

THE 69 EYES will be touring in support of their latest album, “West End”, which was released on September 13 via Nuclear Blast Records.

General admission tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday September 27 at noon EST / 9 a.m. PST at 69eyes.com/tour.

Confirmed dates:

Jan. 24 – Knitting Factory – Brooklyn, NY

Jan. 25 – Brighton Music Hall – Boston, MA

Jan. 26 – Westcott Theater – Syracuse, NY

Jan. 28 – The Machine Shop – Flint, MI

Jan. 29 – Reggie’s Rock Club – Chicago, IL

Jan. 30 – Fine Line Music Cafe – Minneapolis, MN

Jan. 31 – The Royal Grove – Lincoln, NE

Feb. 01 – Oriental Theater – Denver, CO

Feb. 03 – El Corazon – Seattle. WA

Feb. 04 – Hawthorne Theater – Portland, OR

Feb. 06 – Bottom Of The Hill – San Francisco, CA

Feb. 07 – The Whisky A Go Go – West Hollywood, CA

Feb. 08 – Brick By Brick – San Diego, CA

Feb. 09 – Club Red – Mesa, AZ

Feb. 11 – GMBG – Dallas, TX

Feb. 12 – Southport Music Hall – New Orleans, LA

Feb. 14 – Soundbar – Orlando, FL

Feb. 15 – Masquerade – Atlanta, GA

Feb. 16 – The Basement East – Nashville, TN

Feb. 17 – The Orange Peel – Asheville, NC

Feb. 19 – Canal Club – Richmond, VA

Feb. 20 – Craft House – Pittsburgh, PA

Feb. 21 – The Odeon – Cleveland, OH

Feb. 22 – Reverb – Reading, PA

THE 69 EYES’ 12th full-length record, “West End” features guest vocalists such as CRADLE OF FILTH’s Dani Filth, Wednesday 13 and BEASTÖ BLANCÖ’s Calico Cooper, consists of 11 up-tempo rock anthems full of heaviness, black memento mori moments and dark humour and sees the band dancing in the ruins of our world.

Regarding the “West End” album title, singer Jyrki 69 says: “The title ‘West End’ evokes a dark image — when something dies, something new comes up and we all have to change in order to stay alive. I feel like this planet is on some turning point. The end of the western world is near and the question is: What is happening when the west ends? The title has multiple meanings for us… but be assured it has definitely nothing to do with THE PET SHOP BOYS or London.”