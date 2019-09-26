Motorhead’s Phil Campbell Streams Alice Cooper Collaboration

Posted on September 26, 2019 by Alex Zander

Motorhead guitarist Phil Campbell has shared his collaboration with Alice Cooper. The track “Swing II”, appears on Campbell’s forthcoming solo album.

 

Phil will be releasing his debut solo record, entitled “Old Lions Still Roar” on October 25th, which will also feature guest appearances from other noticeable musicians.

 

In addition to Alice Cooper, the album will feature Judas Priest’s Rob Halford, Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider Slipknot’s Chris Fehn, Skindred’s Benji Webbe, Ugly Kid Joe’s Whitfield Crane and Joe Satriani.

 

Phil had this to say, “I’m really happy to release my first solo album, ‘Old Lions Still Roar’, worldwide. I’m also honored to have mega talented guests and friends do their thing. Looking forward to everyone taking a listen!” Watch the lyric video for “Swing It” ABOVE.

