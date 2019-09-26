The Awakening release live footage from tour with Wayne Hussey

SOURCE: www.side-line.com
To mark the halfway point of the 36 date European tour, Ashton Nyte from The Awakening has released live video footage from the band on the road. The video captures Ashton performing an acoustic version of The Awakening’s “Upon The Water” at the Limburg Theater in Heerlen, The Netherlands last week.
Watch the video above.
Singer and guitarist Ashton says: “The tour has been a magical experience. Working with Wayne and our fabulous tour manager Tim Parsons has been a joy and the audiences have been wonderfully responsive. I’ve enjoyed seeing many familiar faces and many new ones, as the tour winds back and forth through Europe. I’m looking forward to the second half and all that lies ahead. Considering we have very few days off, I am also very grateful for the delight that is European coffee.”
If you want to see both acts live at work, check these dates.
26.09.2019 FR, Paris – Le Bus Palladium
27.09.2019 FR, Brest – Cabaret Vauban
28.09.2019 FR, Angers – The Joker´s Club
29.09.2019 FR, Sortie 13 – Pessac, Bordeaux
30.09.2019 FR, Montpellier – Secret Place
01.10.2019 ES, Barcelona – Sala Upload
02.10.2019 ES, Valencia – 16 Tonelados
03.10.2019 ES, Madrid – Khitai
05.10.2019 PT – Lisbon – RCA Club
06.10.2019 PT, Porto – Hard Club
08.10.2019 FR, Lyon – Le Rock ’n Eat
09.10.2019 IT, Milano – Ligeria
10.10.2019 IT, Bologna – Freakout
11.10.2019 IT, Pisa – Caracol
13.10.2019 HU, Budapest – Robot
15.10.2019 AT, Vienna – Chelsea
16.10.2019 DE, Nürnberg – Der Cult