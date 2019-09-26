The Awakening release live footage from tour with Wayne Hussey

SOURCE: www.side-line.com

To mark the halfway point of the 36 date European tour, Ashton Nyte from The Awakening has released live video footage from the band on the road. The video captures Ashton performing an acoustic version of The Awakening’s “Upon The Water” at the Limburg Theater in Heerlen, The Netherlands last week.

Watch the video above.

Singer and guitarist Ashton says: “The tour has been a magical experience. Working with Wayne and our fabulous tour manager Tim Parsons has been a joy and the audiences have been wonderfully responsive. I’ve enjoyed seeing many familiar faces and many new ones, as the tour winds back and forth through Europe. I’m looking forward to the second half and all that lies ahead. Considering we have very few days off, I am also very grateful for the delight that is European coffee.”

If you want to see both acts live at work, check these dates.

26.09.2019 FR, Paris – Le Bus Palladium

27.09.2019 FR, Brest – Cabaret Vauban

28.09.2019 FR, Angers – The Joker´s Club

29.09.2019 FR, Sortie 13 – Pessac, Bordeaux

30.09.2019 FR, Montpellier – Secret Place

01.10.2019 ES, Barcelona – Sala Upload

02.10.2019 ES, Valencia – 16 Tonelados

03.10.2019 ES, Madrid – Khitai

05.10.2019 PT – Lisbon – RCA Club

06.10.2019 PT, Porto – Hard Club

08.10.2019 FR, Lyon – Le Rock ’n Eat

09.10.2019 IT, Milano – Ligeria

10.10.2019 IT, Bologna – Freakout

11.10.2019 IT, Pisa – Caracol

13.10.2019 HU, Budapest – Robot

15.10.2019 AT, Vienna – Chelsea

16.10.2019 DE, Nürnberg – Der Cult