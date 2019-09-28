MAYHEM RELEASE “OF WORMS AND RUINS” LYRIC VIDEO/DAEMON (OCT. 25, CENTURY MEDIA), ARRIVES AS PRE-ORDERS BEGIN

Sept. 27, 2019, Norway – Norwegian Black Metal masters MAYHEM reveal the second single of their highly anticipated sixth studio album Daemon (Oct. 25, Century Media). “Of Worms And Ruins” is the first track to be released written by Ghul.
Teloch states:
“Here we are, yet another chapter written in the book of Mayhem, with a track that Ghul wrote. This is a premiere track for Ghul, showing off what he will bring to the table. So indeed our new album has two composers, instead of one. It shall be much more interesting, as for Mayhem, having two composers in the band, is not the norm. Turn up the fucking Volume! “
Daemon will be available in the following formats and can be pre – ordered here: https://mayhemband.lnk.to/Daemon?utm_campaign=CMRPressHeidi&utm_source=PressRelease&utm_medium=email.
Limited Deluxe LP Boxset (various colors)
Limited CD Mediabook in Slipcase
Standard CD Jewelcase
Limited Gatefold LP (various colors)
Digital album
The band recently announced a European tour in support of Daemon, with special guests Gaahls Wyrd and Gost:
October 31 Nijmegen, Netherlands Doornroosje
November 1 Leiden, Netherlands Gebr De Nobel
November 2 Leeds, UK Damnation Festival
November 3 Dublin, Ireland Academy
November 4 London, UK The Electric Ballroom
November 5 Paris, France La Machine Du Moulin Rouge
November 6 Rennes, France L’Etage
November 7 Lyon, France CCD
November 8 Toulouse, France Le Metronum
November 9 Barcelona, Spain Salamandra
November 10 Madrid, Spain Mon Madrid
November 12 Milan, Italy Magazzini Generali
November 13 Geneva, Switzerland PTR
November 14 Vienna, Austria Szene
November 15 Prague, Czech Republic Meet Factory
November 16 Berlin, Germany Astra
November 17 Lille, France Tyrant Fest
November 19 Kassel, Germany Musik Theater 130BPM
November 20 Wetzikon, Switzerland Hall of Fame
November 21 Mannheim, Germany MS Connexion Complex
November 22 Oberhausen, Germany Turbinehalle
November 23 Vossellar, Belgium Biebob
November 24 Copenhagen, Denmark Pumpehuset
November 26 Tampere, Finland Pakkahuone
November 27 Helsinki, Finland Tavastia
November 29 Stockholm, Sweden Fryshuset Klubben
November 30 Gothenburg, Sweden Pustervik
MAYHEM is:
Necrobutcher – bass
Hellhammer – drums
Attila – vocals
Teloch – guitar
Ghul – guitar
