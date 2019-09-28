MAYHEM RELEASE “OF WORMS AND RUINS” LYRIC VIDEO/DAEMON (OCT. 25, CENTURY MEDIA), ARRIVES AS PRE-ORDERS BEGIN

Sept. 27, 2019, Norway – Norwegian Black Metal masters MAYHEM reveal the second single of their highly anticipated sixth studio album Daemon (Oct. 25, Century Media). “Of Worms And Ruins” is the first track to be released written by Ghul.

Teloch states:

“Here we are, yet another chapter written in the book of Mayhem, with a track that Ghul wrote. This is a premiere track for Ghul, showing off what he will bring to the table. So indeed our new album has two composers, instead of one. It shall be much more interesting, as for Mayhem, having two composers in the band, is not the norm. Turn up the fucking Volume! “

Daemon will be available in the following formats and can be pre – ordered here: https://mayhemband.lnk.to/Daemon?utm_campaign=CMRPressHeidi&utm_source=PressRelease&utm_medium=email.

Limited Deluxe LP Boxset (various colors)

Limited CD Mediabook in Slipcase

Standard CD Jewelcase

Limited Gatefold LP (various colors)

Digital album



The band recently announced a European tour in support of Daemon, with special guests Gaahls Wyrd and Gost:

October 31 Nijmegen, Netherlands Doornroosje

November 1 Leiden, Netherlands Gebr De Nobel

November 2 Leeds, UK Damnation Festival

November 3 Dublin, Ireland Academy

November 4 London, UK The Electric Ballroom

November 5 Paris, France La Machine Du Moulin Rouge

November 6 Rennes, France L’Etage

November 7 Lyon, France CCD

November 8 Toulouse, France Le Metronum

November 9 Barcelona, Spain Salamandra

November 10 Madrid, Spain Mon Madrid

November 12 Milan, Italy Magazzini Generali

November 13 Geneva, Switzerland PTR

November 14 Vienna, Austria Szene

November 15 Prague, Czech Republic Meet Factory

November 16 Berlin, Germany Astra

November 17 Lille, France Tyrant Fest

November 19 Kassel, Germany Musik Theater 130BPM

November 20 Wetzikon, Switzerland Hall of Fame

November 21 Mannheim, Germany MS Connexion Complex

November 22 Oberhausen, Germany Turbinehalle

November 23 Vossellar, Belgium Biebob

November 24 Copenhagen, Denmark Pumpehuset

November 26 Tampere, Finland Pakkahuone

November 27 Helsinki, Finland Tavastia

November 29 Stockholm, Sweden Fryshuset Klubben

November 30 Gothenburg, Sweden Pustervik

MAYHEM is:

Necrobutcher – bass

Hellhammer – drums

Attila – vocals

Teloch – guitar

Ghul – guitar