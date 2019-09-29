ALL NEW MKULTRASOUND PodCast: Suicide Solution with Angela Denk, Ty Coon, Alex Zander and new muzik from THE JOY THIEVES

Ty Coon is back, again and we’re celebrating 5 months of PodCasts as Ty and Alex Zander reflect on highlights of the shows that were hotter than hell and the summer that wasn’t. AND, Angela Denk joining us again to talk about suicidal ideation–signs, symptoms, statistics and things that can help. She also wants to talk about her experience with our platform, getting to connect with MK Ultrasound listeners, production staff and other guests. She’s writing about all of it at Coffee or Suicide. All this and 2 new songs from The Joy Thieves!