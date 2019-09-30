Die Krupps return with a new album in November: ‘Vision 2020 Vision’ – order your vinyl edition already

Out on 15 November is the brand new Die Krupps album “Vision 2020 Vision”. Engler and Dörper delivered a concept album with music, artwork and lyrics inextricably linked.

 

There will be a CD+DVD digipak available with on the Bonus DVD the “Live@Wacken 2016” concert holding 10 tracks. A 2LP will eaqually be released (available here for ordering) containing all 13 album tracks on 4 sides.

 

Check out the video for “Fu*k you” above.

