FOOD REVIEW: All You Can Eat Wings at the Bulldog Ale House Loyola

You know that old saying “If it seems too good to be true, it probably is”, well I am happy to say that is not the case with the Tuesday All You Can Eat Wings for $10.99 special at The Bulldog Ale house at Loyola campus.

I was pessimistic going in as I’ve read some fairly negative reviews on YELP in regards to poor service and poor food quality so I didnt have a whole lot of expectations going in. I had been there one time before for drinks and had a great experience but I didn’t have the food. It seems that Bulldogs specialty are the burgers so it further lowered my expectations and I went in with that overall feeling. When I arrived I Ryann several pointed questions. “IS it really all you can eat wings? Yes. How does it work? We bring out 10 wings with up to 2 sauces and then follow with servings of 5 with 1 sauce. Which beers are $4 pints? BULLDOG ALE HOUSE AMBER ALE, BULLDOG ALE HOUSE HONEY WEISS, BULLDOG ALE HOUSE LAGER and BULLDOG ALE HOUSE WHITE ALE. And finally can I combine 2 $4 Jack Daniels as a double in 1 glass? Yes. With those important questions answered we were off to a good start. I had my cocktail and Max arrived and I ordered. First off it was 1/3 Caribbean Jerk and 1/2 Hot Buffalo. (The options at Loyola are HONEY BBQ, GOLDEN BBQ, SPICY HONEY BBQ, GARLIC PARM, SWEET CHILI, CARIBBEAN JERK, BOURBON, MANGO HABANERO, BUFFALO – Mild, medium, hot, wicked hot, PTERODACTYL – Teriyaki and BBQ sauce, SPICY PTERODACTYL – Teriyaki, BBQ Sauce, Cayenne and TERIYAKI – Teriyaki, honey, pineapple) They came out fast and hot and I wasted no time digging in. Ryann remained very accommodating, friendly and attentive, so so much for bad service reviews. My second and surprisingly final order was just Hot Buffalo. (normally I can eat much more) Next time I’m stepping it up a heat level. The sauce was perfect. The tenderness of the meat could not have been better and I was pretty amazed at how meaty the sections were especially for an all you can eat special. As I was dining my friend Boston Bob was at Boneheads a local wing joint in Massachusetts and Rhode Island and we traded pictures via text. So I’m obviously a bit of a wing snob and I was very happy with my experience at the Bulldog Ale House and I will be going back and taking friends on Tuesdays in the near future.

It was a school night and i never go out on school nights but I had some much fun we sat at the bar till about 9PM. All in all the rating is a 9 out of 10 and that’s really good considering wings are not the house specialty. Hats off to the Bulldog and props to our wonderful server Ryann.

6606 N. Sheridan

Chicago, IL 60626

P: 773-274-9331

Hours:

Monday: 11:00 am – 1:00 am

Tuesday: 11:00 am – 1:00 am

Wednesday: 11:00 am – 1:00 am

Thursday: 11:00 am – 1:00 am

Friday: 11:00 am – 1:00 am

Saturday: 11:00 am – 1:00 am

Sunday: 11:00 am – 1:00 am