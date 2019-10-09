Bauhaus’ David J kicks off tour in support of ‘Missive to an Angel from the Halls of Infamy and Allure’ LP

David J (Bauhaus, Love and Rockets) will be releasing his long-awaited double album ‘Missive to an Angel from the Halls of Infamy and Allure’ on October 18. It will be released on double vinyl, CD and digitally.

This is a highly ambitious and intensely personal, self deprecating, confessional song cycle, which details a period of profound transition. A culmination of everything David J has created in the past 36 years of solo and collaborative work.

The new album features contributions from Anton Newcombe (Brian Jonestown Massacre), Toby Dammit (Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds), Paul Wallfisch (Swans), Sean Eden (Luna), Rose McGowan, Asia Argento, Emily Jane White, Annabel (lee) and the great Czech violinist Karel Holas, amongst others.

The new album was recorded in Prague, Berlin and Los Angeles, as well as Beck Studios in Wellingborough, England, where Bauhaus cut their seminal ‘Bela Lugosi’s Dead’ back in 1979. This is a ‘coming home’ of sorts as Glass Modern Records is essentially the reactivated Glass Records, the label that released David J’s earliest critically acclaimed solo works.

This album is intended as a cyclic swan-song, the last track, ‘I Hear Only Silence Now’ being a new version of the song that was the first on David J’s 1983 solo debut ‘Etiquette Of Violence’.

Ahead of this album, David J released two singles – ‘The Auteur (Redux / The Starlet’s Cut)’ featuring actress, activist and writer Rose McGowan and ‘Migena And The Frozen Roses’ featuring actress Asia Argento and Brian Jonestown Massacre frontman Anton Newcombe. A two-track version of the single, including David’s rendition of ‘Read ‘Em ‘N Weep’ (written by Ian Hunter), is available exclusively via Bandcamp.

David J will be supporting this album with a European and UK tour. David recently completed a massive world tour for Bauhaus’ Ruby anniversary, joining former bandmate Peter Murphy. Sold out venues around the world proved once again that Bauhaus’ music is as vital now as it was 40 years ago. Bauhaus will also be playing several reunion shows at LA’s Palladium on November 3, 4 and December 1. The latter show was added due to the first two selling out within minutes.

Ahead of this, David J will be bringing his distinct charm and sonic swagger to audiences in Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain, France and the UK. David’s trio features the great Karel Holas on violin for most dates. Karel played on the album, which was recorded at his First Floor studio in Prague. Fiona Brice (John Cale, Placebo, Elbow, John Grant, Simply Red) will play violin for Lisbon, Leira, Porto, Barcelona, Madrid and Paris shows. Robert Vasicek, who also contributed to David’s album, will play piano.

The tour kicks off of October 8 in Prague, winding up later that month in David J’s native Britain. His two Spanish appearances (in Barcelona and Madrid) will be particularly special with David J supporting 80s new wave legends Psychedelic Furs. David has also just announced that his special guest for London and Manchester shows will be Pat Fish (a.k.a. The Jazz Butcher). He will also be making an appearance at Levitation Festival in Austin, TX on November 8, performing with Curse Mackey and Rosegarden Funeral Party..

The album can be pre-ordered at https://glassmodern.bandcamp. com/album/missive-to-an-angel- from-the-halls-of-infamy-and- allure. Tickets for shows can be obtained as indicated below.

TOUR DATES

Oct 08 Prague, Czech Republic @ La Loca

Oct 11 Berlin, Germany @ Chausseestraße 131

Oct 16 Lisbon, Portugal @ Musicbox

Oct 17 Leiria, Portugal @ Teatro José Lúcio da Silva

Oct 18 Porto, Portugal @ Hard Club

Oct 19 Barcelona, Spain @ Salamandra (with The Psychedelic Furs)

Oct 20 Madrid, Spain @ Teatro Kapital (with The Psychedelic Furs)

Oct 22 Paris, France @ Le Petit Bain

Oct 24 Manchester, UK @ Club Academy (with Pat Fish – The Jazz Butcher)

Oct 26 London, UK @ Moth Club (with Pat Fish – The Jazz Butcher)

Nov 03 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Paladium (as Bauhaus)

Nov 04 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Paladium (as Bauhaus)

Nov 08 Austin, TX @ Elysium (with Curse Mackey, Rosegarden Funeral Party)

Dec 01 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Paladium (as Bauhaus)

CREDITS

Produced by David J except track 8: David J and Anton Newcombe, track 15:

David J and Paul Wallfisch, track 11: David J and Richard E

Tracks 1, 2, 5, 16 Engineered by Tony Green at Ear Gallery Music Studio, Los

Angeles

Track 1 Additional engineering by Richard E

Tracks 3, 6, 7, 12, 13, 14 Engineered by Ian Kelosky at First Floor Studio, Prague

Track 4 Engineered by Tim Newman and Thomas Yearsley, mixed by Tim Newman

Track 8 Engineered by Anton Newcombe at Cobra Studio, Berlin

(Track 9 Recorded on iPhone on Moonlight Beach, Encinitas)

Track 10 engineered by Nick Fox at Faust, Prague

Track 11 Engineered by Andrew Jaimez at The Compound, LA. Additional

engineering by Rob Kaechele. Mixed by Richard E

Track 12 Engineered by Dave Smith at Beck Studios, Wellingborough

Track 15 Engineered and mixed by Paul Wallfisch, additional engineering by Tony

Green

Album mastered by Ian Kelosky at First Floor Studio, Prague

All songs by David J except ‘Baudelaire (Peter Laughner) and ‘Migena And The

Frozen Roses’ (David J, Asia Argento, Anton Newcombe)

Front cover painting by Roger Gonzalez

Graphic design / layout – David Barker

Keep up with David J

