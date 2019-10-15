MOTÖRHEAD’s MIKKEY DEE Says It’s ‘Pure Wrong’ That He And PHIL CAMPBELL Were Snubbed In ROCK HALL Nod

Longtime MOTÖRHEAD drummer Mikkey Dee says it’s “pure wrong” that he and guitarist Phil Campbell are not listed on the ballot for the band’s nomination for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

Campbell joined MOTÖRHEAD in 1984 and has appeared on 16 of the band’s studio albums, beginning with 1986’s “Orgasmatron” and ending with MOTÖRHEAD’s final release, “Bad Magic”. Dee joined MOTÖRHEAD in 1992 as the replacement for original drummer Phil “Philthy Animal” Taylor. He made his MOTÖRHEAD full-album recording debut on 1993’s “Bastards” and stayed in the group until mainman Lemmy’s untimely death in 2015.

Only Lemmy, Taylor and guitarist “Fast” Eddie Clarke are on the ballot for MOTÖRHEAD’s Rock Hall nomination.

“That is pure wrong, I would say, and I know Phil will be very disappointed, too,” Dee told Billboard about the duo’s exclusion. “We’ve been carrying the flag for 25 years together, and actually brought MOTÖRHEAD to what it was. We did 25 years out of the 40. The original band lasted just a few years. They started it off, but as Lemmy said himself they wouldn’t have lasted another six months doing that lineup. I don’t think we would’ve been where we are today without the 25 years we spent touring.”



Campbell hasn’t commented on his Hall Of Fame snub, but he recently told the “Scars And Guitars” podcast that many fans are unaware of his contributions to MOTÖRHEAD. “Some people, they don’t even bother to read the writing credits of the MOTÖRHEAD stuff,” he said. “They just think it’s Lemmy’s thing. That kind of pisses me off. A lot of people seem to think that way. A few times I’ve said to people, ‘Read the writing credits.’ … It was a proper band effort, we all worked hard with that band.”

Despite the Rock Hall omission, Dee told Billboard that he and Campbell will attend the induction ceremony to represent if MOTÖRHEAD makes it through. “Absolutely,” he declared. “I think that’s a must. Phil and me have to attend — and play there, of course. It would be a real honor.”

The top Rock Hall vote-getters will be announced in January and inducted May 2, 2020 at a ceremony at Cleveland’s Public Hall.

To be eligible for this year’s ballot, each nominee’s first single or album had to be released in 1994 or earlier.

A voter pool of more than 1,000 artists, historians, journalists and members of the music industry will select the new class. Fans will also have a chance to take part in the process by voting at RockHall.com or an interactive kiosk at the museum in Cleveland.