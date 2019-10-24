70000TONS OF METAL: The Original, The World’s Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise – First 10 bands and public sales date for Round X!

If you follow 70000TONS OF METAL, The Original, The World’s Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise on social media, you may have noticed that they are notorious for using the term “SOON” when it comes to their festival announcements. This year, they really stretched the meaning of “SOON”, with fans waiting in anticipation for the lineup and sale dates. Well, the new “SOON” is NOW…

The phrase “coming home” always has some emotional elements attached to it. Since 2011, for thousands of Metalheads, it means joining the 70000TONS OF METAL cruise, sailing out of South Florida, USA. It’s where they meet their Heavy Metal family and make new friends when the United Nations of Heavy Metal reunites every year. In 2020, “coming home” will have another meaning to go with it, as Round X of 70000TONS OF METAL, The Original, The World’s Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise will bring Sailors to Cozumel, Mexico, the original Port of Call back in 2011.

Round X of 70000TONS OF METAL will sail January 7 to January 11, 2020.

Public Sales start on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 12PM EDT (9AM PDT and 18:00 CEST respectively).

The first 10 of 60 bands that have been announced are:

CANDLEMASS

EINHERJER

EMPEROR

EPICA (Design Your Universe set)

HAGGARD

LEAVES’ EYES

MOONSORROW (will perform their album “Verisäkeet” in its entirety)

ORIGIN

VENOM

WINTERSUN (ONLY shows of 2020)

As always, 70000TONS OF METAL will be host of some very exclusive performances: MOONSORROW will perform their album “Verisäkeet” in its entirety and WINTERSUN will play their ONLY two shows of 2020 on board.

Survivors and first-time sailors will headbang their way on board the 154,000+ ton luxury cruise ship, the Independence of the Seas, from Miami / Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to the beautiful island of Cozumel, Mexico and back. Sailors will be joined by 60 world-class Heavy Metal bands, performing 120+ shows over 4 nights. Only 3000 tickets will be sold.

Prices start at USD 833.00 plus taxes and fees per person and include on board accommodation, unrestricted access to all shows, meals, and numerous special events including Meet & Greets with all bands on board.

