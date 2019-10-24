MORTIIS Reveals Spirit Of Rebellion Album Art & US Tour Dates

Posted on October 24, 2019 by Alex Zander

MORTIIS COVER

The undisputed inventor of dungeon synth, MORTIIS, has revealed the cover artwork for his forthcoming album “Spirit Of Rebellion”. The album artwork was created by French visual artist & fantasy illustrator David Thiérrée who is also known for his work with Behemoth, Primordial, and Wolves In The Throne Room.

 

Spirit Of Rebellion – a re-interpreted 2-track long expansion and continuation of the 1994 Era I classic Ånden som Gjorde Opprør is penned for release on January 24, 2020 via Omnipresence Production / Dead Seed Productions.

 

Spirit Of Rebellion will be released in CD, vinyl and digital format. Pre-orders are available now.

 

Spirit Of Rebellion tracklisting:
1. A Dark Horizon
2. Visions of an Ancient Future

MORTIIS

 

Share Button
This entry was posted in Blog Headlines. Bookmark the permalink.

About Alex Zander

Alex Zander resides in Chicago, IL and is the founder and publisher of MK ULTRA Magazine, established 1995. He continues to run all operations online.

Comments are closed.