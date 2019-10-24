MORTIIS Reveals Spirit Of Rebellion Album Art & US Tour Dates

The undisputed inventor of dungeon synth, MORTIIS, has revealed the cover artwork for his forthcoming album “Spirit Of Rebellion”. The album artwork was created by French visual artist & fantasy illustrator David Thiérrée who is also known for his work with Behemoth, Primordial, and Wolves In The Throne Room.

Spirit Of Rebellion – a re-interpreted 2-track long expansion and continuation of the 1994 Era I classic Ånden som Gjorde Opprør is penned for release on January 24, 2020 via Omnipresence Production / Dead Seed Productions.

Spirit Of Rebellion will be released in CD, vinyl and digital format. Pre-orders are available now.

Spirit Of Rebellion tracklisting:

1. A Dark Horizon

2. Visions of an Ancient Future