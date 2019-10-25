PRONG Release New Single

American power trio PRONG has released a new digital single and music video for the track “End Of Sanity”. The track is taken from the band’s forthcoming EP “Age Of Defiance” featuring two brand-new studio recordings and three live cuts.

Tommy Victor says:” ‘End Of Sanity’ is a thrash/hardcore/crossover number in typical Prong style which I wrote especially for our American tour with Agnostic Front. If you’re into Prong, you’ll love this track.”

You can listen to the song above:



“Age Of Defiance” will be released through SPV/Steamhammer on November 29th, 2019 as CD DigiPak, 12″ orange vinyl, download, stream and exclusive shirt bundle: https://Prong.lnk.to/AgeOfDefiance

PRONG North American Tour 2019:

with AGNOSTIC FRONT

25.10. US-Los Angeles,CA – The Roxy Theatre

26.10. US-San Diego,CA – Soda Bar

27.10. US-Garden Grove,CA – Garden Amp

