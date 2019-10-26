On Tomorrows MKULTRASOUND PodCast a Double Dose: Ania Tarnowska AND Matthew Clark

One Woman Army at I Ya Toyah, Talent Developer at ReVamped Agency and Joy Thief at The Joy Thieves

ABOUT I YA TOYAH:

Unrated Magazine: ‘I Ya Toyah completely blows you away… it is beyond fucking awesome. Her show is full of visuals and vigorous vocals. Her music, 100% written, recorded, and performed, includes keyboards, guitars, and beats that make it impossible to sit still. Level of excitability and aggression within her performance makes it obvious that she has a message of great importance. Her way of relaying that message to the audience is more of a command, rather than an option for them to consider. It is completely apparent that she intends to make an impact upon not only the live music scene in Chicago but throughout the entire universe.’

DJ Alyda (Indianapolis): ‘I Ya Toyah is a must ‘experience’ music ARTIST. Even seemingly undanceable songs when you listen to at home, called me onto the dance floor when she performed live. Her programmed light show was the best I have seen since I can remember. You MUST see her live some day or book her!’

Sonic Cathedral: “The girl can bring the house down….She is a flaming red haired supreme chanteuse. Remember the girl in the movie the 5th element, well, put her on speed and that’s what you have here”

Evolution Music: “I Ya Toyah’s voice sounds like a pissed off Lady Gaga”

Dark Life Experience: “The sound of I Ya Toyah is catchy, provided with a great voice, impulsive, with lots of girl power and looks amazingly fresh. We look forward to the upcoming album and keep our fingers crossed for the future. Listen!”

Brutal Resonance: “I Ya Toyah brings her distinct, deep, and melodic voice to a visceral world of electronic wonder and hardened rhythms.”

THE STORY

I Ya Toyah landed here to spread the disease of music and infect the human race. She is a one woman army that blend the chaos and balance with familiar vibe of industrial electronica sound. Her music is a fusion of smooth, cutting edge vocals, surreal guitars, hypnotizing beats and multiple electronic synth elements arising into dark arrangements that, combined with storytelling lyrics, respond to the paranoia of everyday reality.

From an early life, her connection to the world of sound was undeniable. Always hungry to study versatile instruments and vocal techniques, she didn’t let the personal tale of struggle defeat her- born and raised in Poland’s tough reality, she migrated to the USA as a young adult to seek a better life and musical fulfillment. Through the wins and failures of several artistic collaborations she soon developed the resistance, diverse knowledge and vision needed to accomplish what was perceived as a mission impossible- a one woman show unveiling her talents and empowering the audience with the message of strength and independence of a solo artist. The meaning behind the name I Ya Toyah sustains these values- when spoken out loud, in Polish it means It’s Just Me. Her logo art emerging from peace and anarchy symbols highlights the rebel psyche – I Ya Toyah’s true nature.

Code Blue- I Ya Toyah’s self written, recorded and produced debut album- was released on October 26th, 2018 and got immediate recognition in the music industry and stellar reviews from top industrial electronic magazines in USA, Europe, and South America including Brutal Resonance, Sideline Magazine, Regen Mag, Pure Gain Audio, RocknLoad Mag, Spill Magazine, The Independent Voice, Crossfire Metal and more. I Ya Toyah was featured on several blogs and podcasts, including Dark Life Experience, Decay Mag, Madness To Creation, System Failure, Revel Rousers, Uncivil Revolt and more. Album songs frequently appeared on WKQX – Chicago’s legendary Q 101 radio station, WRIR, Rock Rage Radio, Flatlines Radio. Additionally, it became part of several prominent compilations, including Another Year Not Dead by Brutal Resonance and Mixtape by Modular Records UK. Code Blue album focuses on mental health and suicide prevention, with 15% of proceeds going to AFSP. I Ya Toyah herself is strongly involved in the cause and advocates importance of mental wellness and ending stigma.

I Ya Toyah’s live show is a mind-changing experience bringing a mix of captivating sounds and consciousness-expanding visuals, wrapped together by atmospheric finish of pulsating lights and engaging performance of one woman army taking control over multiple instruments and…the spectators. Within the couple month’s time following an album release she showcased her talent in multiple Midwest cities playing concerts in legendary venues such as Warehouse, The Forge, Club Anything, Chop Shop and more, and sharing the stage with Mortiis, Grendel, Adoration Destroyed, Cyanotic, Conformco, Zwaremachine and many others. Currently I Ya Toyah continues spreading the disease of music on her Code Blue Tour. She also recently became a part of industrial rock supergroup- The Joy Thieves- members include current, former, and touring members of Ministry, Revolting Cocks, Pigface, Marilyn Manson, Stabbing Westward, The Machines of Loving Grace, Skatenigs, Mary’s Window, My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult, Blue October, Ashes Divide, W.O.R.M., 16VOLT, 13MG, and more. Furthermore, she is finishing the remix project for the Code Blue album, including the collaboration with Rhys Fulber of Front Line Assembly and Conjure One, Tim Skold, Grendel and more.

A true Chicago punk legend, Matthew Clark the charismatic frontman of Mary’s Window, member of The Joy Thieves and Owner, Engineer, Mixer and Producer Mothership Recording Chicago.