Former Hanoi Rocks guitarist Andy McCoy releases new solo album ’21st Century Rocks’

Ex-Hanoi Rocks guitarist Andy McCoy released his new solo album 21st Century Rocks on September 25, 2019. His band consists of guitarist Dimi Dallas, bassist Matthew Janaitis, keyboardist Johnny Crash and drummer Christian Wentzel.
Track List for 21st Century Rocks:
01. 21st Century Rocks
02. Undertow
03. Seven Seas
04. Batteram
05. Maria Maria
06. Bible And A Gun
07. The Hunger
08. Give A Minute, Steal A Year
09. Love It Loud
10. Soul Satisfaction 2019 MIX
11. Gimme Time
12. This Is Rock’ N Roll
