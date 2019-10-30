Former Hanoi Rocks guitarist Andy McCoy releases new solo album ’21st Century Rocks’

Ex-Hanoi Rocks guitarist Andy McCoy released his new solo album 21st Century Rocks on September 25, 2019. His band consists of guitarist Dimi Dallas, bassist Matthew Janaitis, keyboardist Johnny Crash and drummer Christian Wentzel.

Track List for 21st Century Rocks:

01. 21st Century Rocks

02. Undertow

03. Seven Seas

04. Batteram

05. Maria Maria

06. Bible And A Gun

07. The Hunger

08. Give A Minute, Steal A Year

09. Love It Loud

10. Soul Satisfaction 2019 MIX

11. Gimme Time

12. This Is Rock’ N Roll