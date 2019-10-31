OUTLAW DEVILS DEBUT NEW SINGLE VIA DSN MUSIC

DALLAS, TX – Emerging southwest rockers the OUTLAW DEVILS, have announced

the release of their new single “ALL TIME HIGH” set for Halloween via DSN

Music. The track will be featured on their upcoming album “THE BASTARD

SONS OF ROCK ‘N’ ROLL” which was produced, and engineered by former

OVERKILL drummer SID FALCK.

The OUTLAW DEVILS features veteran rockers such as former DEATHGRIP

drummer SCOTT “THE PUNISHER” BAUGHN, lead vocals and guitarist JERRY “JP

SLEEZE” WOOLVERTON, lead guitar and backing vocals GARY “NASTY G” WOFFORD,

and bassist and backing vocals ROB “THE BUTCHER” TATE.

“The Outlaw Devils bring a familiar edge back to rock n roll, back to a

time when rock n roll was still dangerous” said Baughn. “Blending

creativity, musicianship, and a bit old school style into a unapologetic

new and exciting breed of southern sleaze hard rock.”

The new single “ALL TIME HIGH” from OUTLAW DEVILS debuts for a worldwide

release via DSN, Thursday October 31st, and will be available via digital

music stores, and streaming services such as Apple Music, Google Play,

Amazon.com, Spotify, and hundreds more.