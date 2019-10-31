OUTLAW DEVILS DEBUT NEW SINGLE VIA DSN MUSIC

DALLAS, TX – Emerging southwest rockers the OUTLAW DEVILS, have announced
the release of their new single “ALL TIME HIGH” set for Halloween via DSN
Music. The track will be featured on their upcoming album “THE BASTARD
SONS OF ROCK ‘N’ ROLL” which was produced, and engineered by former
OVERKILL drummer SID FALCK.
The OUTLAW DEVILS features veteran rockers such as former DEATHGRIP
drummer SCOTT “THE PUNISHER” BAUGHN, lead vocals and guitarist JERRY “JP
SLEEZE” WOOLVERTON, lead guitar and backing vocals GARY “NASTY G” WOFFORD,
and bassist and backing vocals ROB “THE BUTCHER” TATE.
“The Outlaw Devils bring a familiar edge back to rock n roll, back to a
time when rock n roll was still dangerous” said Baughn. “Blending
creativity, musicianship, and a bit old school style into a unapologetic
new and exciting breed of southern sleaze hard rock.”
The new single “ALL TIME HIGH” from OUTLAW DEVILS debuts for a worldwide
release via DSN, Thursday October 31st, and will be available via digital
music stores, and streaming services such as Apple Music, Google Play,
Amazon.com, Spotify, and hundreds more.