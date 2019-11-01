LINDEMANN Feat. RAMMSTEIN Singer, PAIN/HYPOCRISY Vocalist: ‘Knebel’ Video Premiere

“Knebel”, the new video from LINDEMANN, the project featuring vocalist Till Lindemann of German industrial metallers RAMMSTEIN and Swedish producer and multi-instrumentalist Peter Tägtgren (HYPOCRISY, PAIN), can be seen above. The song is taken LINDEMANN’s second album, “F & M”, which will arrive on November 22. The follow-up to 2015’s “Skills In Pills” was once again produced and mixed by Tägtgren.

“Knebel” translates to “gag” in English and the accompanying video was directed by Zoran Bihac and filmed in some very cool locations in Russia and Germany. Due to the explicit content of this mindblowing video, the uncensored version was broadcast only once on Knebel.tv. The censored clip has since been uploaded to the LINDEMANN YouTube channel.

“F & M” track listing:

01. Steh Auf

02. Ich Weiß Es Nicht

03. Allesfresser

04. Blut

05. Knebel

06. Frau & Mann

07. Ach So Gern

08. Schlaf Ein

09. Gummi

10. Platz Eins

11. Wer Weiß Das Schon

Bonus tracks:

12. Mathematik (original version)

13. Ach So Gern (pain version)

In this renewed collaboration, the duo takes some unfamiliar and sometimes unexpected paths.

“Skills In Pills” reached gold status in Germany and was entirely in English. On this second opus, the rules have changed: German lyrics sung by Lindemann’s unmistakable voice are set in an intense and unique musical composition.

The starting point of these new LINDEMANN songs was a collaboration between Lindemann and the Hamburg Thalia Theater in the context of a modern adaptation of the Brothers Grimm fairy tale “Hänsel & Gretel”, which addresses topics such as fear, hope, poverty, abundance, cannibalism or death.

Five songs from this critically-acclaimed play have been supplemented with six brand new masterpieces to form the impressive new studio work from LINDEMANN.

“F & M” will be released on the following formats:

* Standard edition (6-panel digipack)

* Special edition (deluxe hardcover book)

* 2LP (180-gram black vinyl)

* Digital formats