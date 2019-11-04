NEW BLACK LINE EP TO BE RELEASED

BLACK LINE, the Los Angeles-based collective featuring Nitzer Ebb members Douglas McCarthy and Bon Harris along with musician, producer and engineer Cyrusrex are set to release the “Layers” EP. Taken from Black Line’s critically acclaimed album “Treason, Sedition, and Subversive Activities,” “Layers,” one Black Line’s most intensely performed live songs, offers brand new remixes that showcase a second side to this evocative and expressive song. Along with the original studio version, this EP includes a remix by the combined talents of Bon Harris and Skinny Puppy producer Ken ‘hiwatt’ Marshall, a riveting remix by the pioneering talents of Silent Servant as well as a remix by the Barcelona-based Annie Hall. “Layers” will officially street on November 15th on all streaming and digital outlets.

Tracks:

1. Layers

2. Layers (Silent Servant Remix)

3. Layers (Annie Hall Remix)

4. Layers (Bon Harris & Ken ‘hiwatt’ Marshall Remix)

