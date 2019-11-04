NØIR SET TO RELEASE NEW E.P.

The New York City-based NØIR will be releasing a 6 song e.p. entitled “A Pleasure,” their first new material since 2017. NØIR’s sophisticated brand of dark electronic music is led by the croon of vocalist Athan Maroulis (Spahn Ranch, Black Tape for a Blue Girl) and features programmer/producer Erik Gustafson (Adoration Destroyed, Grendel), keyboardist/vocalist Kai Irina Hahn (The Sedona Effect) and keyboardist/vocalist Demetra Songs. “A Pleasure” includes the lead song “A Pleasure to Burn” with remixes by FIRES as well as the band Seeming along with a new song entitled “Luxury,” co-written by Jean-Marc Lederman (The Weathermen) and features cellist Tracey Moth (Antidote for Annie). Dedicated to famed English actress Julie Christie, this release also features a cover of Fad Gadget’s “Back To Nature.” “A Pleasure,” will be released digitally by Metropolis Records on November 15th and will be supported by a string of select NØIR live dates.

https://noirnyc.bandcamp.com/a lbum/a-pleasure

https://www.metropolis-records .com/artist/noir