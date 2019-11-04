OUT TODAY: Goodbye Mr MacKenzie extended remastered ‘Good Deeds & Dirty Rags’ LP. OUT NOV 5: ‘The Rattler’ digital single

“The MacKenzies left behind the most complex and fascinating footprint of any Scottish Band. Live they were stunning. Lead singer Martin Metcalfe looked like the MC of a particularly debauched cabaret troupe. While their Scottish counterparts were looking at soul and Steeleye Dan for inspiration the MacKenzies were taking theirs from the Pixies and the Birthday Party” – The List

“A gem in the musical treasure chest that is Caledonia… one of the country’s most iconic acts… how clever, upbeat and catchy their music is, capturing the spirit of that era and ultimately reflecting a high point for this tasteful and inimitable band” – Big Takeover Magazine

One of Scotland’s most celebrated bands, Goodbye Mr MacKenzie are reissuing their seminal album ‘Good Deeds and Dirty Rags’ on vinyl and CD November 1. This long-play has been remastered for both formats. The CD version will include 3 additional tracks from those early years, not previously included on the original edition.

The band are also re-releasing the original indie version of their biggest single ‘The Rattler’ digitally on November 5, while two other tracks – ‘Wake It Up’ and ‘Good Deeds’ – are now available to stream on Soundcloud.

Goodbye Mr MacKenzie have been performing a string of sold out shows to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their debut album ‘Good Deeds are Like Dirty Rags’, performingthe album in its entirety, plus a few extra treats. The atmosphere at the packed Scottish dates in May was electric. ‘The Rattler’, among other tracks from this album, is still regularly aired on national radio. Like the album from whence it came, sounds as fresh and lyrically relevant now as it did back in ‘89.

The MacKenzies play Middlesbrough’s Westgarth Social Club on Nov. 2, London’s Dingwall on Nov. 8, and Corby on Nov. 9 before further gigs in Scotland, culminating in a sold out Barrowlands show on December 20.

The band’s keyline-up consisted of Martin Metcalfe on vocals, John Duncan on guitar (previously of The Exploited), Fin Wilson on bass guitar, Shirley Manson and Rona Scobie on keyboards and backing vocals, and Derek Kelly on drums.

‘Good Deeds and Dirty Rags’ was Goodbye Mr MacKenzie’s first album, released in 1989 on Capitol Records. Recorded in Munich by Queen’s producer Mack, it entered the UK charts at No.16 and the band quickly attracted a large and loyal support. Incredible live shows and singles like the top 40 hit ‘The Rattler’, in particular, further cemented their place on the UK music scene.

The second album ‘Hammer and Tongs’ was recorded in Berlin’s famous Hansa Ton

Studios, just as the Berlin Wall was about to fall, and also made the UK album charts.

With further UK singles chart positions and touring and playing with bands like Blondie,

The Ramones, BAD, Afghan Whigs, Aztec Camera and The Primitives, the band

were building a reputation as one of the best live bands across Europe.

In Germany the band were released on the SPV label and toured extensively around the

country. They then recorded a self-titled album under the name Angelfish, fronted

by Shirley Manson, the Mackenzies’ keyboard player / back vocalist (who went on

to fame as the lead singer of Garbage). This album, produced by Talking Heads’ Chris

Frantz and Tina Weymouth, went on to chart in the US College and alternative charts.

After the dissolution of Angelfish, Martin Metcalfe, Derek Kelly and Fin Wilson returned to Scotland to form Isa and The Filthy Tongues, now known as The Filthy Tongues. Big John Duncan became a backline / guitar technician for Nirvana, sometimes playing guitar with them live, in addition to working with Twisted Sister, the Foo Fighters and Ministry.

The new extended and remastered version of ‘Good Deeds and Dirty Rags’ is released via Neon Tetra Records as of November 1, available exclusively from the band’s store.

CREDITS

All tracks produced by Mack, except ‘Wake It Up’ produced by Terry Adams

‘Goodwill City’ and ‘Good Deeds’ initial production by Terry Adams, additional production and mixing by Mack

‘Goodbye Mr Mackenzie’ initial production by Kevin Maloney, overdubs by Terry Adams

and additional production and mixing by Mack

‘The Rattler’ production by the Mackenzies, extra production and mixing by Mack

Recorded in Munich , West Germany and Edinburgh, Scotland

Neon Tetra Records. Licensed from Capitol Records/UMusic 2019

Photography by The Douglas Brothers

Sleeve design by Goodbye Mr Mackenzie/Peter Barrett & Andrew Biscomb

2019 Art Refresh by David Wells

Martin Metcalfe – vocals

John Duncan – guitar

Fin Wilson – bass guitar

Shirley Manson – keyboards and backing vocals

Rona Scobie – keyboards and backing vocals

Derek Kelly – drums

Demos produced by Terry Adams 1987

Guitars on demos by Jimmy Anderson

Additional bass on demos by Neil Baldwyn

TOUR DATES

May 23 Aberdeen, Scotland – Lemon Tree SOLD OUT

May 25 Edinburgh, Scotland – Liquid Rooms SOLD OUT

May 26 Edinburgh, Scotland – Liquid Rooms SOLD OUT

May 22 Glasgow, Scotland – Glasgow Garage SOLD OUT (read review)

Sept 12 Aberdeen, Scotland – The Tunnels (as The Filthy Tongues)

Sept 13 Edinburgh, Scotland – The Voodoo Rooms (as The Filthy Tongues)

Sept 19 Dunfermline, Scotland – PJ Malloys (as The Filthy Tongues)

Sept 20 Glasgow, Scotland – Oran Mor (as The Filthy Tongues)

Nov. 02 Middlesbrough, England – Westgarth

Nov. 08 London, England – Dingwalls (with The Cesarians, Seil Lein)

Nov. 09 Corby, Northamptonshire, England – The Raven

Dec. 13 Dunfermline – PJ Molloys

Dec. 14 Cumbernauld – Submarine Club

Dec. 15 Dundee – Beat Generator

Dec. 20 Glasgow, Scotland – Barrowlands SOLD OUT

Dec. 29 Edinburgh – Liquid Rooms

Mar. 21 Dundee, Scotland – Church (as The Filthy Tongues)