Coil’s 1992 album ‘Stolen & Contaminated Songs’ gets reissue on CD + two vinyl editions

SOURCE: www.side-line.com

Cold Spring has announced the reissue of Coil’s 1992 album “Stolen & Contaminated Songs”, presented on CD and, for the first time, on vinyl. “Stolen & Contaminated Songs” was recorded and produced by Coil in 1992 and Swas the first of two albums recorded and produced by the band in that year. The album is composed of outtakes and unreleased songs from their prior album, “Love’s Secret Domain”.

The line-up in 1992 consisted of John Balance, Peter Christopherson, Stephen Thrower and Danny Hyde. The release will be reissued on CD (available here) but also on vinyl including a limited bone coloured 2LP (limited to 800 copies – you can buy it here) and a regular black double vinyl.

Coil, a short history

Coil were an experimental music group, founded in 1982 in London, England and concluded in 2005. Initially envisioned as a solo project by singer and songwriter John Balance (born Geoffrey Burton) while he was in the band Psychic TV, Coil evolved into a full-time project with the addition of artistic creative partner Peter Christopherson, a founding member of Industrial Records and pioneering Industrial music group Throbbing Gristle, who also became Balance’s life-partner. Throughout the group’s existence, Balance and Christopherson were the only constant members; other members and contributors included Stephen Thrower, Danny Hyde, Drew McDowall, William Breeze, Thighpaulsandra (Tim Lewis), and Ossian Brown (Simon Norris).

After the release of their 1984 debut EP “How to Destroy Angels”, Coil joined Some Bizzare Records, through which they released two full-length albums, “Scatology” (1984) and “Horse Rotorvator” (1986). After departing from Some Bizzare, Coil had established their own record label, Threshold House, through which they produced and released “Love’s Secret Domain” (1991), which saw the duo incorporate the influence of the UK acid house scene. Financial difficulties slowed the group’s work in the early 1990s before they returned to the project as well as releasing several projects under aliases.

Following the death of John Balance on 13 November 2004, Christopherson announced via their official record label website Threshold House that Coil as an entity had ceased to exist, and after working on the record’s content to his extent officially ended the Coil discography with “The Ape of Naples” (2005).