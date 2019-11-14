ChiCannaFest: The Chicago Cannabis Festival Can Happen!!

Posted on November 14, 2019 by Alex Zander

weed1

This Will Be The Best Fest In The Midwest.. You Know It

The first ever, smoke-friendly.. professionally run, fully legal cannabis expo & music festival.. all in one.

Downtown Chicago. In The Heart Of The City.. in a jewel of a venue, inside and outside location with:

THE BEST OF VENDORS
THE BEST OF CHICAGO FOODS
THE BEST CANNABIS CULTIVATORS
THE CHICAGOLAND DISPENSARIES
THE BEST DEEJAYS
THE BEST LIVE BANDS
THE BEST WEED
THE BEST EDIBLES
THE BEST OF EVERYTHING & MORE..

Smoke, Eat, Buy, Try & Enjoy Marijuana Legally at this FIRST EVER LEGAL MARIJUANA FESTIVAL..

Only ChiCannaFest Allows It.

For more details listen to the MKULTRASOUND PodCast

Sunday November 24th to hear all about it directly from Larry the founder and promoter

Share Button
This entry was posted in Blog Headlines. Bookmark the permalink.

About Alex Zander

Alex Zander resides in Chicago, IL and is the founder and publisher of MK ULTRA Magazine, established 1995. He continues to run all operations online.

Comments are closed.