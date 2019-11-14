ChiCannaFest: The Chicago Cannabis Festival Can Happen!!

This Will Be The Best Fest In The Midwest.. You Know It
The first ever, smoke-friendly.. professionally run, fully legal cannabis expo & music festival.. all in one.
Downtown Chicago. In The Heart Of The City.. in a jewel of a venue, inside and outside location with:
THE BEST OF VENDORS
THE BEST OF CHICAGO FOODS
THE BEST CANNABIS CULTIVATORS
THE CHICAGOLAND DISPENSARIES
THE BEST DEEJAYS
THE BEST LIVE BANDS
THE BEST WEED
THE BEST EDIBLES
THE BEST OF EVERYTHING & MORE..
Smoke, Eat, Buy, Try & Enjoy Marijuana Legally at this FIRST EVER LEGAL MARIJUANA FESTIVAL..
Only ChiCannaFest Allows It.
For more details listen to the MKULTRASOUND PodCast
Sunday November 24th to hear all about it directly from Larry the founder and promoter
