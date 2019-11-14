GHOST’s TOBIAS FORGE To Receive STIM’s Platinum Award

GHOST mastermind Tobias Forge will be awarded the prestigious STIM Platinum Guitar this year.

STIM, the Swedish performing rights society, protects the interests of authors and publishers of music in Sweden.

The Platinum Guitar has been awarded since 2004 to authors who have experienced exceptional success over the year.

Forge will receive the award for “his exceptional success as a music creator.”

“Artistry usually involves performing works on stage,” Tobias said in a statement. “But since the songwriting is ultimately the very essence of the business, such a fine award is fantastically meaningful to get as a songwriting artist.”

Previous STIM award winners include Veronica Maggio, Avicii, Max Martin and Robyn.

GHOST spent the past year and a half touring in support of its latest album, “Prequelle”, which was produced by Tom Dalgety and originally released in on June 1, 2018. The album was nominated for a Grammy Award as “Best Rock Album”, and for Sweden’s Grammis award as “Best Rock/Metal Record Of The Year”, and Dalgety received a Grammy nomination as “Producer Of The Year.” Both Revolver and Kerrang! magazines named “Prequelle” the best album of 2018, and the album produced three Top 10 singles — “Rats”, “Dance Macabre” (both of which went to No. 1 at Rock Radio) and “Faith”. To date, “Prequelle” has accumulated some 250 million streams globally.