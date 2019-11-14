MICHAEL MONROE: “I’ve never been with a groupie my whole life….”

In a brand new interview with 2Fast2Die.com, Michael Monroe of Finnish rockers HANOI ROCKS, who are often cited as a major influence on the hair metal scene of the 1980s, was asked if he welcomes the recognition or if he is bothered by the connection. He responded: “Well, it’s always nice to be recognized. [Laughs] I guess it bothers me that most of those bands missed the point. They were more into their hair and partying than they were the music. The music and the attitude were always more important to me. Anybody can party and pose and act like an idiot. A lot of those bands sold millions of records, but they acted like morons and gave real rockers a bad name. It’s almost embarrassing that people might think I would be like that.”

He continued: “I’ve never been with a groupie my whole life. I’ve just never been into that whole scene. I guess growing up in Finland gave me a different mentality. I’ve just never been into that pretentious, phony rock and roll. I think it’s a crime that phony rock and roll sells millions of records and people think it’s real rock and roll.”

Monroe’s latest comments echo those he made in a 2015 interview with Sleaze Roxx. He stated at the time: “The MÖTLEY CRÜE guys are all, ‘Oh, it’s cool to be sleazy with the chicks and drugs’ and party hardy and all that stuff, but to me, it was all about the music and the attitude and songs. I’ve never been into that other stuff. I’ve never been with a groupie in my life. Not once. I could not imagine spending an intimate night with a complete stranger and never seeing them again, even before the whole AIDS thing. It just doesn’t agree with my way of thinking. But that’s the difference between me and the MÖTLEY CRÜEs and the POISONs and the hairdo bands.”

Monroe’s latest solo album, “One Man Gang”, was released on October 18 via Silver Lining Music. Recorded and mixed by Petri Majuri at E-Studio in Sipoo, Finland over three weeks in March 2018, the 12-song record was mixed that following autumn with Monroe and bandmates Rich Jones and Steve Conte on production duties.