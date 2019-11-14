Ministry’s “The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste” Turns 30; New Event Location For Al Jourgensen Book Signing In Chicago 12/13

Ministry’s “The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste” Celebrates 30th Anniversary Today
Band Includes Select Songs From Album On Current Tour Opening For Slayer’s “Final Campaign” & Headline Dates All November
Al Jourgensen To Appear In Chicago For Ministry: Prescripture Singing Friday, December 13 Event Moves To NEW LOCATION Due to Fan Demand Now At Morgan’s On Fulton In Chicago’s West Loop
Today, November 14, Ministry marks another important milestone with the 30th anniversary of revolutionary album “The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste.” Released in 1989 and featuring hit singles “Thieves,” “Burning Inside” and “So What,” the record further cemented Ministry and Jourgensen as music innovators ahead of their time and produced a voluminous, aggressive sound that became a trademark for the industrial music genre.
Ministry has added several of the songs from “The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste” to its latest tour, joining Slayer on the thrash metal band’s final dates of its Farewell World Tour. In addition, Ministry has several headlining dates on the trek. Find all ticketing info at www.ministryband.com.
Al Jourgensen also has an upcoming one-night-only appearance to celebrate the release of the new fully authorized visual history bookMinistry: Prescripture. Due to overwhelming fan demand, the event will now be held at a bigger space, Morgan’s On Fulton in Chicago’s West Loop neighborhood, on Friday, December 13.
Jourgensen will be signing books alongside author and designer Aaron Tanner. The event is open to the public and will begin at 6 pm. After the signing, there will be an afterparty with DJ Scary Lady Sarah spinning industrial, gothic and new wave tracks from 8pm to midnight.
Tickets are free but attendees must register here:
Only 2,000 copies will be printed of Ministry: Prescripture. The limited-edition book includes 248 pages of anecdotes from Ministry’s music contemporaries plus rare and unseen photos, artwork and other ephemera that spans Ministry’s entire career. As well, a special 7-inch of the Ministry classic “(Every Day Is) Halloween” featuring Dave Navarro is included with the purchase of the deluxe edition of Ministry: Prescripture.
Chicago’s Kuma’s Corner is also joining in on the celebration at their nearby West Loop location by re-launching the infamous Ministry burger during the week of December 9-13. The 10-oz. beef patty (or choice of protein) is topped with bacon fat aioli, applewood smoked bacon, fried smoked gouda cheese, caramelized vegetable medley, red wine gravy and fresh thyme.
Ministry’s remaining tour dates include:
NOVEMBER
14 TaxSlayer Arena, Moline, IL
15 Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls, SD
17 Fargodome, Fargo, ND
18 CHI Health Center, Omaha, NE
19 Granada Theatre, Lawrence, KS*
20 Broadmore World Arena, Colorado Springs, CO
22 First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, Billings, MT
23 Revolution Concert House, Garden City, ID*
24 Spokane Arena, Spokane, WA
26 Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA
27 Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, NV
29 The Forum, Los Angeles, CA
30 The Forum, Los Angeles, CA
*Ministry Headlining Date
ABOUT MINISTRY
Born in 1981 in Chicago, Ministry has been the lifetime passion project of founder Al Jourgensen, considered to be the pioneer of industrial music. In its early days, Ministry was identifiable by its heavy synth-pop material in line with the new sounds and technology that were being developed in the ‘80s. Ministry’s output began with four 12” singles on Wax Trax! Records in 1981 before the first LP With Sympathy in 1983 via Arista Records. As time progressed however, so did Ministry, quickly developing a harsher, and more stylized sound that the band soon became infamous for on seminal albums Twitch (1986), The Land of Rape and Honey (1988), and The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste (1989). With the release of Psalm 69: The Way to Succeed and The Way to Suck Eggs (1992), Ministry hit an all time high in the mainstream musical realm and received its first Grammy nomination. In total, Ministry has been nominated for a Grammy award six times. After an indefinite hiatus in 2013, Ministry’s latest album, 2018’s AmeriKKKant, continues to reflect Jourgensen’s views on the frightening state of society and politics. With the latest lineup featuring Sin Quirin and Cesar Soto on guitars, John Bechdel (Killing Joke) on keys, Derek Abrams on drums and the newly appointed Paul D’Amour (Tool) on bass, Ministry continues touring and recording in 2019 with new music and a few more surprises planned.