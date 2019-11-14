RATT Announces December 2019 U.S. Tour Dates

RATT has announced a dozen shows in December as part of its “In Your Direction” tour.

The trek will kick off on December 12 in Buffalo, New York and will end on December 29 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

RATT’s current lineup includes original members Stephen Pearcy (vocals) and Juan Croucier (bass), along with drummer Pete Holmes (BLACK ‘N BLUE) and guitarists Jordan Ziff and Chris Sanders (BRITNY FOX, KNIGHT FURY).

Tour dates:

Dec. 12 – The Showplace Theater – Buffalo, NY

Dec. 13 – Wally’s Pub – Hampton, NH

Dec. 14 – College Street Music Hall – New Haven, CT

Dec. 16 – Six String Grill & Stage – Foxborough, MA

Dec. 17 – Jergel’s Rhythm Grille – Warrendale, PA

Dec. 19 – The Paramount – Huntington, NY

Dec. 20 – Wellmont Theatre – Montclair, NJ

Dec. 21 – Penn’s Peak – Jim Thorpe, PA

Dec. 22 – The Beacon Theater Hopewell – Hopewell, VA

Dec. 27 – Arcada Theatre – St. Charles, IL

Dec. 28 – The Fillmore Detroit – Detroit, MI

Dec. 29 – Bogart’s – Cincinnati, OH

Pearcy recently confirmed to The Metal Voice that RATT is planning to make new music available in 2020.

“The format of music and releasing and this and that is so different,” he said. “I always release solo records, pretty much every year, just because I like to write and try different things, expressions and whatever.

“With RATT, we’re gonna shoot for a record,” he continued. “We’re gonna probably release a couple of singles first. And see what happens. If it fires up, we’ll go ahead and do a record. That’s the easy part. Having the songs is the hard part. [Laughs] We’ll release a couple and see what happens. Of course, we’re hoping for people to get off on it. It’s been quite a while.”

Asked about the musical direction of the new RATT material, Stephen said: “Of course it’s gonna be in the RATT norm. We get Juan [Croucier, bass] on backup vocals and we get him with arrangements and writing too. When we get into RATT writing mode, something just clicks there. We know what is RATT music and what isn’t. But we’ll see what happens. I’d like to get a little more melodically aggressive — something like the EP or in between [1984’s] ‘[Out Of The] Cellar’ and [1985’s] ‘Invasion [Of Your Privacy]’. We’re shooting for some harder ‘Ratt ‘n’ roll.'”

RATT hasn’t released any new music since 2010’s “Infestation” album.

This past January, Pearcy underwent knee surgery. The operation came three months after two disastrous RATT shows that saw the now-63-year-old singer incapacitated to the point where he had trouble remembering the words to some of the bands biggest hits.