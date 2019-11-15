I Ya Toyah – Glass Eyes ( The Joy Thieves Remix )

‘Insanity is the only sane reaction to an insane society’ Download the song here: https://iyatoyah.bandcamp.com/track/g… Glass Eyes Remix video tells a story about mental crash as a consequence of chaos. I Ya Toyah’s cyberpunk appeal lures into an electrically intense, colorful landscape, full of fast- paced, uncoordinated events. When chaos takes over, things get out of control causing emotional explosion- perfect place for insanity to thrive.

This release manifests another side of human complexity, the unconquered, unknown part of unconscious mind- source of automatic thoughts and dreams that lacks introspection and brings repressed feelings and hidden phobias to the surface in the form of symptoms. I thought placing the plot in claustrophobic surroundings will best represent that struggle in visual form and hopefully engage the conversation about mental health and our abilities to explain personality, motivation and mental disorders.

Remix by The Joy Thieves.

Filmed by Joel Lopez of Lumbra Records

© ℗ I Ya Toyah 2019