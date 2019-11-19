Randy Blythe to Perform on Entire Tour with Industrial Supergroup PIGFACE

Randy Blythe and Curse Mackey during r

Randy Blythe and Curse Mackey at rehearsal in Chicago last week

PIGFACE Tour to Also Feature Members of Tool, KMFDM, Ministry, PiL, Revolting Cocks, Killing Joke

Second Chicago Show Announced for November 30

Industrial/experimental supergroup PIGFACE, currently on their first tour in 14 years, has announced that Lamb of God vocalist Randy Blythe will continue with the band for the entirety of the tour, including a just-announced second matinee show in Chicago on November 30.

Blythe, who was originally scheduled to perform only on the first five dates of the tour, will join Martin Atkins (PiL, Killing Joke), Mary Byker (PWEI, Gaye Bykers On Acid), Curse Mackey (Evil Mothers), En Esch (KMFDM), Lesley Rankine (Silverfish, Ruby), Charles Levi (My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult), Bobdog Catlin (Evil Mothers), Bradley Bills (Chant), Orville Kline (Porn and Chicken), Greta Brinkman (Moby, Druglord), Dirk Flanigan (77 Luscious Babes) on all dates. Select shows will also feature appearances by Chris Connelly (Revolting Cocks, Ministry), Danny Carey (Tool), Gaelynn Lea, Leanne Murray, Martin King (Test Dept.), Bruce Lamont (Brain Tentacles), Fallon Bowman, Ali Jafri, Justin Pearson, Phil Owen, Betty X, Add-2, Krztoff, Jimi LaMort (Malhavoc), Joe Letz, Laura Gomel, Jesse Hunt, Roger Ebner, Leyla Royale and Joel Gausten.

“I can’t believe it’s been over 14 years since we were out on tour,” says Martin Atkins. “If anything, it feels more powerful, more connected, more dangerous, more exciting and more important than it ever has before. For all of us; band and audience included. The fact that Randy, Danny, Lesley, Mary, En Esch, Curse, everyone, gives so readily to this thing is nothing but amazing to me on a daily basis.”

Says Randy Blythe, “I am now doing the whole tour! Getting to play with people like Gaelynn Lea is one of the reasons I love being in PIGFACE so much! Let the industrial madness begin!”

PIGFACE was founded three decades ago with the premise of maintaining a revolving door lineup that included the heaviest hitters in industrial and alternative music. The group released six albums between 1991 and 2006. Between recording and touring, hundreds of musicians have counted themselves as members of PIGFACE. PIGFACE has remained relatively silent since 2009, with the exception two of shows in Chicago in 2016.

Due to overwhelming an overwhelming response to the band’s Chicago show, a second matinee show has been added on the same day. The Chicago shows will feature the amazing lineup of Martin Atkins (PiL, Killing Joke), Mary Byker (PWEI, Gaye Bykers On Acid), Curse Mackey (Evil Mothers), En Esch (KMFDM), Lesley Rankine (Silverfish, Ruby), Charles Levi (My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult), Bobdog Catlin (Evil Mothers), Bradley Bills (Chant), Orville Kline (Porn and Chicken), Greta Brinkman (Moby, Druglord), Dirk Flanigan (77 Luscious Babes), Chris Connelly (Revolting Cocks, Ministry), Danny Carey (Tool), Gaelynn Lea, Leanne Murray, Martin King (Test Dept.), Bruce Lamont (Brain Tentacles).

While at the shows, be sure to pick up a bag of PIGFACE’s new Industrial Strength coffee, created in conjunction with Dark Matter Coffee, and keep an eye out for the official PIGFACE Truth Will Out Stout beer by Broken Bow Brewery. Truth Will Out Stout is a remarkably smooth and incredibly well balanced American Stout with flavors of roasted malt and coffee accentuated by a hint of chocolate with a slightly dry finish.

PIGFACE tour dates:

11/19 – New York, NY @ (le) poison rouge

11/20 – Baltimore, MD @Baltimore Soundstage

11/21 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music-Diner

11/22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

11/23 – Jefferson, LA @ Southport Live Music & Party Hall

11/24 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

11/25 – Austin, TX @ Elysium

11/26 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre OKC

11/27 – Denver, CO @Summit Denver

11/28 – Kansas City, MO @ recordBar

11/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Cabooze

11/30 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall (Matinee and Evening shows)

