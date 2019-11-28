Industrial Supergroup PIGFACE Joined by Extra Special Guests at Two Hometown Chicago Shows: PIGFACE Features Members of Tool, KMFDM, Ministry, PiL, Revolting Cocks, Killing Joke

Industrial/experimental supergroup PIGFACE wraps up their first tour in 14 years with two Chicago shows on November 30. To celebrate the two hometown shows, PIGFACE has put together its most impressive lineup of the tour!

The Chicago shows will feature the amazing lineup of Martin Atkins (PiL, Killing Joke), Andrew Weiss (Ween), Chris Connelly (Revolting Cocks, Ministry), Randy Blythe (Lamb of God), Danny Carey (Tool), Mary Byker (PWEI, Gaye Bykers On Acid), Curse Mackey (Evil Mothers), En Esch (KMFDM), Lesley Rankine (Silverfish, Ruby), Ch arles Levi (My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult), Bobdog Catlin (Evil Mothers), Bradley Bills (Chant), Orville Kline (Porn and Chicken), Greta Brinkman (Moby, Druglord), Dir k Flanigan (77 Luscious Babes), Gaelynn Lea, Leanne Murray, Martin King (Test Dept.), Bruce Lamont (Brain Tentacles).

“Danny Carey was out with us for 10 shows as part of PIGFACE TEAM 94 and it’s simply stunning and humbling that he would come out with us again,” says PIGFACE leader Martin Atkins. “Andrew Weiss jumped on stage in NYC for the first time in over 20 years and seamlessly embroidered three hours of music with his bass illustrating just what PIGFACE is about. To add these to the existing line up, along with Chris Connelly and Randy Blythe, has to make this the craziest, largest, most awesome PIGFACE lineup ever and the fact that it’s happening in our hometown makes it all the sweeter.”

Show details:

November 30 @ Thalia Hall

1807 South Allport Street

Chicago, IL 60608

Matinee – Doors: 3:30 p.m.

Evening – Doors: 7:30 p.m.

Ages: 18+

PIGFACE was founded three decades ago with the premise of maintaining a revolving door lineup that included the heaviest hitters in industrial and alternative music. The group released six albums between 1991 and 2006. Between recording and touring, hundreds of musicians have counted themselves as members of PIGFACE. PIGFACE has remained relatively silent since 2009, with the exception two of shows in Chicago in 2016.

While at the show, be sure to pick up a bag of PIGFACE’s new Industrial Strength coffee, created in conjunction with Dark Matter Coffee, and keep an eye out for the official PIGFACE Truth Will Out Stout beer by Broken Bow Brewery. Truth Will Out Stout is a remarkably smooth and incredibly well balanced American Stout with flavors of roasted malt and coffee accentuated by a hint of chocolate with a slightly dry finish.

PIGFACE online: