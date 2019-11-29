Projekt Releases Christmas EP from Indarra and NOIR vocalists

Posted on November 29, 2019 by Alex Zander

For Immediate Release:

The twentieth anniversary of their recording of “We Three Kings” for Projekt Records’ release “Excelsis Vol 2: A Winter’s Song,” inspired chanteuse Sue Hutton (of the beloved Canadian ensemble Rhea’s Obsession and presently of Indarra) and troubadour Athan Maroulis (presently of NOIR and formerly of Spahn Ranch, Black Tape for a Blue Girl, and Executive Slacks) to team up with producer and instrumentalist Kevin Laliberté, to collaborate on some new Christmas material. The collective results can be found on “Christmas Nocturne,” a series of duets that offer a unique haunting brand of caroling with touches of ethereal, dark wave and world music. Featured songs include a lush take on the traditional “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” originally penned in the 18th century, a pair of renditions of the beloved 1940s “Carol of the Drum,” and their original 1999 exotica-flavored recording of “We Three Kings.” Projekt has just released “Christmas Nocturne” via streaming and digital outlets along with a free download option on Bandcamp.

 

Bandcamp:
https://projektrecords.bandcamp.com/album/christmas-nocturne

 

Spotify:
URI: spotify:album:0Netoew38bGrQBtU9iqSp5
URL: http://open.spotify.com/album/0Netoew38bGrQBtU9iqSp5

 

Sue Hutton and Athan Maroulis

 
Christmas Nocturne

(1) God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
(2) Carol of the Drum
(3) Carol of the Drum (A Cappella)
(4) We Three Kings

 

Tracks 1, 2 & 3:
Produced by Kevin Laliberté in Toronto, Ontario in the Summer of 2019
All instrumentation by Kevin Laliberté
Vocals by Sue Hutton were recorded in Toronto, Ontario
Vocals by Athan Maroulis were recorded at Mindswerve Studios, NYC by Xris Smack

 

Track 4:
Originally released as Rhea’s Obsession with Athan Maroulis
Produced by Jim Field at Divine Dissonance Studios in Toronto, Ontario in the Summer of 1999
All instrumentation by Jim Field and Sue Hutton
Vocals by Sue Hutton were recorded at Divine Dissonance Studios in Toronto, Ontario
Vocals by Athan Maroulis were recorded at JLAB Studios in Los Angeles, CA by Judson Leach

 

 

All tracks were mastered by Xris Smack at Mindswerve Studios, NYC

 
Cover photograph by Simon Matzinger courtesy of Unsplash

