Projekt Releases Christmas EP from Indarra and NOIR vocalists

The twentieth anniversary of their recording of “We Three Kings” for Projekt Records’ release “Excelsis Vol 2: A Winter’s Song,” inspired chanteuse Sue Hutton (of the beloved Canadian ensemble Rhea’s Obsession and presently of Indarra) and troubadour Athan Maroulis (presently of NOIR and formerly of Spahn Ranch, Black Tape for a Blue Girl, and Executive Slacks) to team up with producer and instrumentalist Kevin Laliberté, to collaborate on some new Christmas material. The collective results can be found on “Christmas Nocturne,” a series of duets that offer a unique haunting brand of caroling with touches of ethereal, dark wave and world music. Featured songs include a lush take on the traditional “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” originally penned in the 18th century, a pair of renditions of the beloved 1940s “Carol of the Drum,” and their original 1999 exotica-flavored recording of “We Three Kings.” Projekt has just released “Christmas Nocturne” via streaming and digital outlets along with a free download option on Bandcamp.

Sue Hutton and Athan Maroulis



Christmas Nocturne

(1) God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

(2) Carol of the Drum

(3) Carol of the Drum (A Cappella)

(4) We Three Kings

Tracks 1, 2 & 3:

Produced by Kevin Laliberté in Toronto, Ontario in the Summer of 2019

All instrumentation by Kevin Laliberté

Vocals by Sue Hutton were recorded in Toronto, Ontario

Vocals by Athan Maroulis were recorded at Mindswerve Studios, NYC by Xris Smack

Track 4:

Originally released as Rhea’s Obsession with Athan Maroulis

Produced by Jim Field at Divine Dissonance Studios in Toronto, Ontario in the Summer of 1999

All instrumentation by Jim Field and Sue Hutton

Vocals by Sue Hutton were recorded at Divine Dissonance Studios in Toronto, Ontario

Vocals by Athan Maroulis were recorded at JLAB Studios in Los Angeles, CA by Judson Leach

All tracks were mastered by Xris Smack at Mindswerve Studios, NYC



Cover photograph by Simon Matzinger courtesy of Unsplash